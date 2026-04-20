River Plate Vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico Moments You Might Have Missed: See Stunning Buenos Aires Superderby Images

The Estadio Monumental was a sea of white and red on Sunday as 85,000+ fans packed the stands for a historic 104th consecutive sell-out. While the atmosphere was electric with confetti and flares, the match ended in heartbreak for the home side as Boca Juniors secured a 1-0 victory. The decisive moment came in first-half stoppage time when Leandro Paredes converted a penalty following a VAR-confirmed handball. The Superclasico spirit also took over the Buenos Aires streets, with the club supporters turning the city into a vibrant festival. Despite River Plate’s late pressure through Maximiliano Salas and Marcos Acuna, Boca’s defence held firm to claim the bragging rights in Argentina's fiercest rivalry. See best photos below.

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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-1
River Plate fans cheer during an Argentine league match between their team and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-River Plate fans
River Plate fans throw paper and confetti as their team enters the field for an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Leandro Paredes
A commercial jetliner approaches Jorge Newbery Airport during an Argentine league match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Monemuntal stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans burn a Boca Juniors' emblem prior to an Argentine league match between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans ride a bus on their way to the stadium for an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans cheer during an Argentine league match between their team and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans cheer prior to an Argentine league match between their team and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans take photos of a pig's head representing archrival Boca Juniors ahead of an Argentine league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
River Plate fans watch from the stands an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors' Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against River Plate during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-River Plate fans
River Plate fans watch from the stands an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine league soccer fans-
Players of River Plate completing to Referee Dario Herrera during an Argentine soccer league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-
Players of Boca Juniors celebrate defeating River Plate in an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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