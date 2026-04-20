River Plate Vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico Moments You Might Have Missed: See Stunning Buenos Aires Superderby Images
The Estadio Monumental was a sea of white and red on Sunday as 85,000+ fans packed the stands for a historic 104th consecutive sell-out. While the atmosphere was electric with confetti and flares, the match ended in heartbreak for the home side as Boca Juniors secured a 1-0 victory. The decisive moment came in first-half stoppage time when Leandro Paredes converted a penalty following a VAR-confirmed handball. The Superclasico spirit also took over the Buenos Aires streets, with the club supporters turning the city into a vibrant festival. Despite River Plate’s late pressure through Maximiliano Salas and Marcos Acuna, Boca’s defence held firm to claim the bragging rights in Argentina's fiercest rivalry. See best photos below.
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