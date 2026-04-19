River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score, Primera Division 2025-26: All Eyes On SuperClasico At Monumental Stadium

Boca Juniors Vs River Plate: SuperClasico at the Monumental Stadium. File

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the latest offering the Argentinian Primera Division as River Plate welcome Boca Juniors to the Estadio Monumental. Currently second in Group B of the Torneo Apertura on 26 points, three adrift of leaders Independiente Rivadavia, the River Plate will be looking to steal a march on their great rivals, who are fourth in the table. Follow the play-by-play updates for the 260th meeting in the Apertura group stage, River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires Derby on April 20, 2026, right here

LIVE UPDATES

20 Apr 2026, 12:34:59 am IST River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score: XIs Out 📋 Los 11 del Millonario para el Superclásico ⚽️💪#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZS3r6voSuU — River Plate (@RiverPlate) April 19, 2026

20 Apr 2026, 12:25:01 am IST River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score: H2H Record In the Argentinian Primera Division, these two have faced each other 217 times with Boca registering 79 wins to River Plate's 73. 65 matches have ended up in draws.