River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score, Primera Division 2025-26: All Eyes On SuperClasico At Monumental Stadium

River Plate Vs Boca Juniors Live Score, Primera División 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates for the 260th meeting in the Apertura group stage, River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires Derby on April 20, 2026, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Argentine Primera División
Boca Juniors Vs River Plate: SuperClasico at the Monumental Stadium. File
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the latest offering the Argentinian Primera Division as River Plate welcome Boca Juniors to the Estadio Monumental. Currently second in Group B of the Torneo Apertura on 26 points, three adrift of leaders Independiente Rivadavia, the River Plate will be looking to steal a march on their great rivals, who are fourth in the table. Follow the play-by-play updates for the 260th meeting in the Apertura group stage, River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires Derby on April 20, 2026, right here
LIVE UPDATES

River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score: XIs Out

River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score: H2H Record

In the Argentinian Primera Division, these two have faced each other 217 times with Boca registering 79 wins to River Plate's 73. 65 matches have ended up in draws.

River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score: Predicted XIs

River Plate: Beltran; Bustos, Martinez Quarta, Rivero, Acuna; Anibal Moreno, Paez, Galvan; Colidio, Driussi, Salas

Boca Juniors: Brey; Weigandt, Di Lollo, Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Blanco; Ascacibar, Delgado, Paredes, Aranda; Merentiel, Bareiro

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping To Send Back Cameron Green - Watch

  2. Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

  3. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  4. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

  5. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq Set Up Lahore Qalandars' 32-Run Win Over Rawalpindiz

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  2. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  3. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  4. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

  5. India To Spotlight Pakistan Terrorism At US Capitol Hill Exhibition On Pahalgam Anniversary

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Pakistan Tightens Security Ahead of Possible Second Round of US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

  2. Bangladesh Hikes Fuel Prices By 10-16% as Iran War In West Asia Drives Up Global Oil Costs

  3. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy