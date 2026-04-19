River Plate Vs Boca Juniors LIVE Score, Primera Division 2025-26: All Eyes On SuperClasico At Monumental Stadium
River Plate Vs Boca Juniors Live Score, Primera División 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates for the 260th meeting in the Apertura group stage, River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires Derby on April 20, 2026, right here
Boca Juniors Vs River Plate: SuperClasico at the Monumental Stadium. File
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the latest offering the Argentinian Primera Division as River Plate welcome Boca Juniors to the Estadio Monumental. Currently second in Group B of the Torneo Apertura on 26 points, three adrift of leaders Independiente Rivadavia, the River Plate will be looking to steal a march on their great rivals, who are fourth in the table. Follow the play-by-play updates for the 260th meeting in the Apertura group stage, River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires Derby on April 20, 2026, right here