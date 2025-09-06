Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers: IRL 0-2 HUN; Sallai Doubles Visitors' Lead

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch all the action from the football qualifying match between Heimir Hallgrimsson's Republic of Ireland and Marco Rossi’s Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers
Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Roland Sallai, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in Dublin. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Republic of Ireland and Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday (September 7 as per India time). The Heimir Hallgrimsson-coached side are welcoming Marco Rossi’s side in their Group F campaign opener, with UEFA Nations League champions Portugal and Armenia being the other teams in the group. The hosts are seeking to qualify for their first World Cup tournament since 2002, while Hungary have also failed to advance for the tournament proper in their previous nine attempts. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Half-Time Update

After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee blows the half-time whistle. Republic of Ireland have it all to do in the second half, as they head into the mid-game interval down 0-2 against the buoyant Hungary.

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Earlier Tonight...

In the preceding group F clash of the night, global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal romped to a 5-0 win over Armenia. Joao Felix opened the scoring and added a second, while Joao Cancelo also found the net, dedicating his goal to the late Diogo Jota.

Ronaldo’s brace extended his tally to 140 international goals, leaving him just one shy of Carlos Ruiz’s World Cup qualifiers record.

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: IRE 0-2 HUN

Roland Sallai doubles Hungary's advantage! The midfielder scores in the 15th minute courtesy Dominik Szoboszlai's assist, and Ireland have their backs against the wall already.

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Dublin. Ireland attacking from right to left and Hungary from left to right in the first half.

And the Hungarians strike in the second minute! Barnabas Varga latches on to Callum Styles' assist to draw first blood for the visitors.

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Ireland vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group F clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some weekend football action. We present to you a live blog covering the World Cup qualifying group F clash between Republic of Ireland and Hungary. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  2. BCCI To Elect New President On September 28 In AGM; IPL Chairman Election In Agenda

  3. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

  4. India A Announce 15-Member Squad For Australia A Series; Shreyas Iyer Chosen As Captain

  5. Starc To ‘Milk’ His Body For Test Cricket To Be ‘Good Enough’ For World Cup 2027

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, US Open Final: Defending Champ Eyes Wimbledon Revenge

  2. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  3. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  5. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Modi Reaffirms Strong India-US Ties After Trump’s Warning On Russian Oil, Tariffs

  4. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

  2. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  3. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  4. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  5. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise