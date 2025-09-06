Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers: IRL 0-2 HUN; Sallai Doubles Visitors' Lead

Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Roland Sallai, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in Dublin. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Republic of Ireland and Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday (September 7 as per India time). The Heimir Hallgrimsson-coached side are welcoming Marco Rossi’s side in their Group F campaign opener, with UEFA Nations League champions Portugal and Armenia being the other teams in the group. The hosts are seeking to qualify for their first World Cup tournament since 2002, while Hungary have also failed to advance for the tournament proper in their previous nine attempts. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Sept 2025, 01:07:23 am IST Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Half-Time Update After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee blows the half-time whistle. Republic of Ireland have it all to do in the second half, as they head into the mid-game interval down 0-2 against the buoyant Hungary.

7 Sept 2025, 12:54:21 am IST Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Earlier Tonight... In the preceding group F clash of the night, global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal romped to a 5-0 win over Armenia. Joao Felix opened the scoring and added a second, while Joao Cancelo also found the net, dedicating his goal to the late Diogo Jota. Ronaldo’s brace extended his tally to 140 international goals, leaving him just one shy of Carlos Ruiz’s World Cup qualifiers record.

7 Sept 2025, 12:39:13 am IST Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: IRE 0-2 HUN Roland Sallai doubles Hungary's advantage! The midfielder scores in the 15th minute courtesy Dominik Szoboszlai's assist, and Ireland have their backs against the wall already.

7 Sept 2025, 12:22:18 am IST Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off! The match gets underway in Dublin. Ireland attacking from right to left and Hungary from left to right in the first half. And the Hungarians strike in the second minute! Barnabas Varga latches on to Callum Styles' assist to draw first blood for the visitors.

7 Sept 2025, 12:08:03 am IST Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Ireland vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group F clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.