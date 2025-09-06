Republic Of Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers: IRL 0-2 HUN; Sallai Doubles Visitors' Lead

Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Half-Time Update
After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee blows the half-time whistle. Republic of Ireland have it all to do in the second half, as they head into the mid-game interval down 0-2 against the buoyant Hungary.
Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Earlier Tonight...
In the preceding group F clash of the night, global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal romped to a 5-0 win over Armenia. Joao Felix opened the scoring and added a second, while Joao Cancelo also found the net, dedicating his goal to the late Diogo Jota.
Ronaldo’s brace extended his tally to 140 international goals, leaving him just one shy of Carlos Ruiz’s World Cup qualifiers record.
Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: IRE 0-2 HUN
Roland Sallai doubles Hungary's advantage! The midfielder scores in the 15th minute courtesy Dominik Szoboszlai's assist, and Ireland have their backs against the wall already.
Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway in Dublin. Ireland attacking from right to left and Hungary from left to right in the first half.
And the Hungarians strike in the second minute! Barnabas Varga latches on to Callum Styles' assist to draw first blood for the visitors.
Ireland Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Ireland vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group F clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.