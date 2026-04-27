Boxing In Football: Zaragoza Goalkeeper Punches Opponent, Sparks Massive Brawl - WATCH

Summary of this article
Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada saw red and then punched an opponent, sparking chaos late in the match
Mass brawl broke out on the pitch, with players from both teams getting involved
Huesca won 1-0, but the result was overshadowed by the violent incident
A chaotic scene unfolded in Spanish football on Sunday as a match between Real Zaragoza and Huesca turned ugly in the final moments.
What had been a tense and competitive game quickly lost control, with players getting involved in an on-field fight that stunned everyone watching. The incident came late in the match, shifting the focus completely away from the result.
The game itself was important for both teams as they battle near the lower end of the table. But instead of the football, it was the dramatic altercation that became the biggest talking point. Emotions were already running high, and things escalated rapidly in stoppage time.
Red Card Sparks Chaos as Goalkeeper Throws Punch
The flashpoint came in stoppage time when Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada shoved Huesca defender Jorge Pulido, earning himself a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal. However, instead of walking off, the Argentine lost control and charged at Pulido, landing a powerful punch to his face.
The shocking act immediately triggered a mass brawl, with players and staff from both teams rushing onto the pitch.
Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez retaliated by striking Andrada during the melee, while Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende was also sent off as tensions spiraled further. Referees and security personnel struggled to regain control as the confrontation dragged on.
Fallout, Apology, and Likely Ban
The ugly scenes overshadowed Huesca’s 1-0 victory, secured by Oscar Sielva, in what was a vital result in the relegation battle. Both teams remain near the bottom of the table, but the focus quickly shifted to disciplinary consequences following the incident.
Andrada now faces a lengthy suspension that could extend up to several matches, with reports suggesting a heavy ban is likely.
The goalkeeper later issued an apology, admitting he “lost control,” while Real Zaragoza strongly condemned his actions and promised internal disciplinary measures. The episode has sparked widespread criticism, raising fresh concerns over player conduct and sportsmanship in high-pressure fixtures.
Why was the goalkeeper sent off?
He received a second yellow card for pushing an opponent during a heated moment.
What happened after the red card?
The goalkeeper punched an opponent, triggering a mass melee involving players from both teams.