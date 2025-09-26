Real Oviedo 1-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo Seal Comeback Win

Barcelona withstood early pressure from Oviedo, with David Carmo and Leander Dendoncker both unable to hit the target in the opening 10 minutes

FC Barcelona
Barcelona goalscorer Robert Lewandowski
  • Barcelona comeback earned them a 3-1 win over Real Oviedo

  • The visitors grew into the game, though, with Rashford twice denied by Aaron Escandell

  • The victory sees Barca keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga

A rampant second-half Barcelona comeback earned them a 3-1 win over Real Oviedo to help them keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Hansi Flick's men endured a nervy first half, but Joan Garcia's blushes were spared thanks to three second-half goals.

Barcelona withstood early pressure from Oviedo, with David Carmo and Leander Dendoncker both unable to hit the target in the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors grew into the game, though, with Marcus Rashford twice denied by impressive Aaron Escandell saves before he made a stunning double stop to keep out Raphinha and Ronald Araujo shortly after the half-hour mark.

But Barcelona were stunned in the 33rd minute after a mistake from Garcia. The goalkeeper rushed out of his box to intercept Alberto Reina's long ball, only to gift it back to the midfielder, who sent a superb looping effort into the empty net from range.

Flick's side came out on the front foot after the break, with Eric Garcia equalising from close range in the 56th minute, latching onto Ferran Torres' saved shot.

Escandell continued to frustrate Barcelona, but two substitutes quickly combined after their introductions, with Robert Lewandowski glancing Frenkie de Jong's header into the near post in the 70th minute.

Araujo then made sure of the points with two minutes of the 90 remaining as he got in front of his defender to guide Rashford's corner into the back of the net.

Data Debrief: Barca end away hoodoo at Oviedo

Coming into this game, Barcelona had lost three of their last four LaLiga away matches against Oviedo but despite a nervy start, they avoided adding to that record.

It took a big effort after the break, though, with the visitors finishing the game with 2.14 expected goals (xG) from 22 attempts, 10 of which were on target.

Lewandowski had a major say in the result after coming off the bench. He has now scored against 21 of the 25 opponents he has faced in LaLiga, with this his first match against Oviedo.

