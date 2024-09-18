Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Ancelotti Lauds 'Unique' Endrick

Carlo Ancelotti hailed Endrick's display in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Stuttgart in the Champions League, saying he has unique gifts that set him apart. (More Football News)
Endrick emerged from the bench to notch Madrid's final goal of a nervy encounter, striking from distance and beating Alexander Nubel in the bottom corner.
The Brazilian's effort saw him become the youngest South American player to score on his Champions League debut, aged 18 years and 58 days.
Endrick is also the youngest to score on his Los Blancos debut in the competition, overtaking Javier Portillo in 2002 (19 years, 355 days).
"He is able to do things that no-one can think of," Ancelotti said.
"He has the gift that strikers dream of, the gift of being very effective, decisive.
"You can see that he has something special, something I have never seen. And he has such a strong and very fast shooting.
"Endrick had courage because it was the last ball of the game.
"The best solution was to take advantage of the three against one, with Vinicius and Rodrygo open in the wings, but he did it very well, even though it was perhaps the most complicated solution."
But the reigning champions did not have it all their own way at the Santiago Bernabeu, with their German opposition creating several opportunities on the night.
Stuttgart ended the match with 17 shots, seven of which were on target, while also producing an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.94 compared to Madrid's 2.61.
However, they were thwarted by the hands of Thibaut Courtois, with the Belgian making six saves throughout the contest.
Ancelotti was pleased with his side's start to the defence of their European crown, but said improvements were needed if they were to secure a 16th Champions League title.
"If anyone thinks that winning games is easy, they are wrong," Ancelotti said.
“I have coached more than 200 games in the Champions League and I can't remember a game without suffering.
"Nobody knows better than Real Madrid what it's like to win a Champions League with suffering.
"We are still trying to find our best version. It's a work in progress."