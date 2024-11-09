Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Hat-trick Helps Hosts To An Easy Win

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid ended a run of back-to-back losses in all competitions by hammering Osasuna 4-0 in LaLiga on Saturday. (More Football News)
The victory cut the gap to league leaders Barcelona to six points, with Carlo Ancelotti's side having lost El Clasico in their previous league game.
Vinicius opened the scoring in the 34th minute at the Bernabeu after controlling a pass from Jude Bellingham perfectly to beat the offside trap and fire past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
Bellingham then turned scorer eight minutes later, chipping the ball over Herrera's head to double his side's lead.
While that goal put Real Madrid in a commanding position, Vinicius ended it as a contest in the second half with goals in the 61st and 69th minutes. Following the result, Osasuna are fifth on 21 points.
Data debrief: Vinicius helps Real Madrid back into form
Vinicius scored his second hat-trick in under a month on Saturday, having done the same in Real Madrid's 5-2 victory at home to Dortmund in the Champions League on 22 October.
It was also his third within the calendar year, while he now has 11 goal involvements in 10 matches against Osasuna in the league – more than any other team in LaLiga.
The victory today was Real Madrid's third straight league victory against Osasuna in which they have scored four or more goals, while they are now unbeaten in their last 19 (W15 D4) against them.