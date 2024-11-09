Football

Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Hat-trick Helps Hosts To An Easy Win

Vinicius opened the scoring in the 34th minute at the Bernabeu after controlling a pass from Jude Bellingham perfectly to beat the offside trap and fire past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
La-Liga
Vinicius Junior
info_icon

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid ended a run of back-to-back losses in all competitions by hammering Osasuna 4-0 in LaLiga on Saturday. (More Football News)

The victory cut the gap to league leaders Barcelona to six points, with Carlo Ancelotti's side having lost El Clasico in their previous league game.

Vinicius opened the scoring in the 34th minute at the Bernabeu after controlling a pass from Jude Bellingham perfectly to beat the offside trap and fire past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Bellingham then turned scorer eight minutes later, chipping the ball over Herrera's head to double his side's lead.

While that goal put Real Madrid in a commanding position, Vinicius ended it as a contest in the second half with goals in the 61st and 69th minutes. Following the result, Osasuna are fifth on 21 points.

Data debrief: Vinicius helps Real Madrid back into form

Vinicius scored his second hat-trick in under a month on Saturday, having done the same in Real Madrid's 5-2 victory at home to Dortmund in the Champions League on 22 October.

It was also his third within the calendar year, while he now has 11 goal involvements in 10 matches against Osasuna in the league – more than any other team in LaLiga.

The victory today was Real Madrid's third straight league victory against Osasuna in which they have scored four or more goals, while they are now unbeaten in their last 19 (W15 D4) against them.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Buttler Feared Losing White-Ball Captaincy After World Cup Double Whammy
  2. Prithvi Shaw Comeback Loading? Batter Among Mumbai Probables For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Named In Karnataka Probable List For U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Captain Asalanka Holds Firm As SL Beat NZ By 4 Wickets
  5. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
Football News
  1. Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona, La Liga Preview: Lamine Yamal Uncertain For Anoeta Clash, Says Barca Hansi Flick
  2. Mallorca Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Preview: Simeone Confident Rojiblancos Can Extend Momentum After PSG Win
  3. Arsenal Women Interim Boss Renee Sleger Confirms No Interest in Full-Time Position
  4. UEFA Nations League: Guardiola Unhappy With Grealish's Selection In England Squad
  5. Middlesbrough 5-1 Luton Town, Championship 2024-25: Hosts Hit Five To Pile Pressure On Edwards
Tennis News
  1. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  3. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
  2. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  3. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  4. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  5. Hemant Versus Himanta
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...
  2. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  3. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  4. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  5. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video