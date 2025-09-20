Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Starting XIs - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol: previous results, match preview, starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 Preview Head-To-Head Record Starting XIs
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos beat Marseille 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid and Espanyol clash at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga 2025-26 matchday 5

  • Real Madrid lead Espanyol 117-46 in the head-to-head record

  • Teams placed first and third in standings, going into match

Real Madrid welcome Espanyol to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for their fifth fixture of the La Liga 2025-26 season on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Watch the Spanish league football match live today.

Xabi Alonso's men are on top of the La Liga standings this term with four straight wins, and are looking to stay perfect as they welcome a buoyant Espanyol. Their opponents have began the season well too, notching up three wins in four league games to stand third in the table.

In their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 opener, 10-man Madrid beat Marseille 2-1. Star forward Kylian Mbappe converted two penalties to take Los Blancos to victory, despite a 72nd-minute red card to Dani Carvajal. This was also RMA's most recent outing.

Espanyol edged out Mallorca 3-2 in their last appearance. They earlier got the better of Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, and are just two points behind tonight's hosts.

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Head-To Head Record

Real Madrid have won 117 of their 199 encounters against Espanyol overall, with 36 games ending in draws. But the visitors won in the two teams' last meeting. Manolo Gonzalez's side got the better of the Madrid giants by a 1-0 margin in February 2025.

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs

Just like the first five games, Mbappe is starting tonight as well for Real Madrid. Coach Xabi Alonso had earlier said that Mbappe would be rotated, like others, in the season. Well, not tonight. Check out Los Blancos and Espanyol's line-ups:

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:45pm IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

Published At:
