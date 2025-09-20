Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Kylian Mbappe In Los Blancos Starting XI

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Xabi Alonso's men start as favourites, though the visitors have been in good form recently. Catch all the action from the Spanish football league match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid

Bhuvan Gupta
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5 updates
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Los Blancos beat Marseille 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 5 clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday (September 20, 2025 as per India time). Xabi Alonso's men are on top of the Spanish league standings with four straight wins and are looking to stay perfect as they welcome a buoyant Espanyol. Their opponents have began the season well, notching up three wins in four league games to stand third in the table. Los Blancos have won 117 of their 199 face-offs against Espanyol, but the visitors won in the two teams' last meeting. Track the live football scores and updates of the RMA vs ESP match with us.
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: RMA Starting XI

Just like the first five games, star striker Kylian Mbappe is starting tonight as well for Real Madrid. Coach Xabi Alonso had earlier said that Mbappe would be rotated, like others, in the season. Well, not tonight. Here is Los Blancos' line-up:

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 7:45pm IST. The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Score, La Liga Updates: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone. We have a lot of exciting Saturday evening football action coming up, and among that is the Spanish league clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

