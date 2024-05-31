The UEFA Champions League final 2024 match against the German giants, Borussia Dortmund will be the last club game for Real Madrid's backbone for over a decade, Toni Kroos. The veteran midfielder announced earlier that he is going to retire from the sport after playing for his national side, Germany at this summer's European Championship. (More Football News)
The stage is set for a dream farewell as Real Madrid will be eyeing to win the UEFA Champions League title for a record-extending 15th time when they take on Dortmund in the final on Sunday.
Indian footballer and broadcaster Robin Singh was not happy with the decision of Kroos hanging his boots. He believes that the World Cup winner has a few more years left under his name.
"I think he still got a few more years under his belt but at the same time, you want to leave the game at the highest level, not contemplating whether could have I done better, could have I achieved more or could have I left earlier. If he thinks this is going to be his last game for Madrid, so be it", said Singh in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Kroos has helped Real win 22 trophies during his decade-long association with the club. He has appeared in 463 games and will leave the club on Sunday as one of the most decorated players in its 120-year-long history.
Robin picked Kroos as the possible game-changer for Madrid in the summit clash against Dortmund on Sunday. He also talked about his records with the club and the legacy he is leaving behind.
"He is retiring at the highest level. Whether Madrid win or lose the Champions League final against Dortmund, whatever he has achieved with the club is commendable. With the number of records he has made and the number of titles he has won with the club, there are not many like him. And with the setpiece capability... he is just amazing", told Singh.
Robin Singh was in awe of Kroos' decision but at the same time also respected it as he is aware of how hard it is to play with such consistency and accuracy for so many years on the top level.
"He has put his best foot forward for Real Madrid with consistent performances. I can barely remember a match where Toni Kroos was not up to his mark and this is about the player who has played 400-plus games for Madrid. It's a personal decision. He will be missed but well done to him", said the Indian player who has played 30 matches for Blue Tigers.
Kroos was trending after his retirement decision and his tweet where he asked if he is trending, at least caught many football fans' eyeballs. This also raised an important question, is Kroos one of the most underrated footballers of the current time? Singh explained about that in detail.
"Yes, I think he is very underrated. He is a player who has played over 400 games for Madrid, performing well in all those games. And don't forget he is also a World Cup winner. For me, he is very underrated. This season, that pass to Vinicius Jr to complete the goal was incredible. His vision, calmness, composure and awareness of the game are just commendable.
Robin talked about an incident where the English football player Declan Rice was saying very highly of Toni Kroos in an interview. The incident speaks the volume of talent Kroos possess.
"I remember listening to Declan Rice once in an interview when England played Germany and he said, Kroos is one of the hardest people to mark. You get too close, he rolls you; you give him space, he turns; he is always looking over his shoulder and you can't stop him. That just speaks volumes of one central midfield trying to top the other. He is a world-class player whether people call him underrated or not", Singh signed off.
It is very unlikely to believe that despite being in his prime for so many years, Kroos didn't win any Ballon d'Or award, which has been mostly dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade. Though his teammate Luca Modric has won it back in 2018.
Vinicius Junior, along with many other Real Madrid players, is confident about Kroos winning the Ballon d'Or this year. However, before that, the 14-time champions face their final hurdle on Sunday.
