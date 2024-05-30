Football

Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund will look to win their first UCL title since 1996-97 when they take on 14-time winners, Real Madrid in the final. Here's live streaming, timing and other details

Real Madrid vs Bayern, UCL SF, AP Photo
Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against Bayern Munich in UCL SF. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

And here it is! The final of the much-awaited UEFA Champions League 2023-24 campaign that sees Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 1. (More Football News)

La Liga's Real Madrid, who boast the most number of titles in the tournament's history, take on Dortmund, who won the UCL in the 90's.

Madrid are the domestic champions and finished way ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid in the league table. As for Dortmund, they finished fifth in the league table but a win at Wembley, could hand them their first title since 1996-97.

Real Madrid will also be bidding goodbye to German midfielder Toni Kroos who announced his retirement come end of the season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, Head-to-Head

Real Madrid Wins - 6

Borussia Dortmund Wins - 3

Draws - 5

Toni Kroos waves goodbye to Real Madrid fans. - null
Kroos' Real Madrid Farewell: Ancelotti Hails Retiring Midfielder As 'One Of The Greatest'

BY Stats Perform

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final -

Who is playing in the UEFA Champions League Final 2024?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be contested between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final?

The UEFA Champions League Final will be played on Saturday, June 1.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final on TV And Online?

The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.

In India, you can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final online on SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises