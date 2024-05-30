Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

And here it is! The final of the much-awaited UEFA Champions League 2023-24 campaign that sees Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 1. (More Football News)
La Liga's Real Madrid, who boast the most number of titles in the tournament's history, take on Dortmund, who won the UCL in the 90's.
Madrid are the domestic champions and finished way ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid in the league table. As for Dortmund, they finished fifth in the league table but a win at Wembley, could hand them their first title since 1996-97.
Real Madrid will also be bidding goodbye to German midfielder Toni Kroos who announced his retirement come end of the season.
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, Head-to-Head
Real Madrid Wins - 6
Borussia Dortmund Wins - 3
Draws - 5
Who is playing in the UEFA Champions League Final 2024?
The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be contested between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
When is the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final?
The UEFA Champions League Final will be played on Saturday, June 1.
Where is the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final?
The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.
What time will the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final on TV And Online?
The UEFA Champions League 2024 Final will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
In India, you can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 Final online on SonyLiv app and website.