Rangers Vs Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg

Russel Martin-managed Rangers FC welcome Viktoria Plzen to the Ibrox in the third round qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday, August 6 (IST).
The 'Gers defeated Panathinaikos in the last round of qualifying but need to beat Viktoria Plzen and then either of RB Salzburg or Club Brugge in the play-off round to secure their place in the League Phase.
A first-leg victory at the Ibrox against the Greek side would see the Scottish side deliver a major blow to Viktoria's qualifying hopes.
Rangers Vs Viktoria Plzen Predicted XIs
Rangers Predicted XIs: Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Aarons; Cameron, Rothwell, Raskin; Gassama, Dessers, Dowell
Viktoria Plzen Predicted XIs: Wiegle; Dweh, Markovic, Jemelka; Havel, Ladra, Cerv, Spacil; Visinsky; Durosinmi, Vydra
Rangers Vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 being played?
The Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will be played on Tuesday, 5 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 6 August.
Where to watch the Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 live online in India?
The Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 3rd round Qualifiers Leg 1 will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In the UK, it will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports platform. Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.