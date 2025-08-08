Rangers 3-0 Viktor Plzen: Russell Martin Confident That Lineup Leak Wasn't Done To 'Intentionally Hurt'

Rangers haven't qualified for the Champions League in three years, having crashed out during the qualifying rounds in their last two attempts

  • Rangers head coach Russell Martin has remained calm despite the leak of his starting lineup

  • The leak took place ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen

  • Rangers won the match 3-0

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has remained calm despite the leak of his starting lineup ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen.

The team selection was widely known hours before the match, which Rangers won 3-0 in the first leg. Martin explained that in today's game, such leaks are common and not intended to harm the team.

The former Southampton boss, who made the switch to Ibrox in the summer, was critical of his side's performance following their underwhelming opening-day draw away at Motherwell, but was left "happy and proud" of his players after their midweek victory.

"I don't think anyone would do it from inside this building to intentionally hurt us," Martin said.

"I always name the team really early as a coach or manager. It means people don't waste time or energy wondering if they're in the team, and we can work on certain things.

"But it's the modern game. People are left out, they tell their agents, friends and family - then somehow it gets to the media quickly. But I trust that no one does it to try and hurt us intentionally.

"I'm not sure it changes the opposition's plan eight hours before a game as they'll have done pretty much all of their work by then, I presume. There's enough stuff in this job to be concerned about and to focus on all the time. So, I'm not going to overly stress about the team being leaked."

Looking ahead to Rangers' upcoming Scottish Premiership match against Dundee, Martin indicated his squad will still be without Mikey Moore, Thelo Aasgaard, and Hamza Igamane.

Martin explained, "We're still not quite there with Mikey, which is frustrating for him and for us. Because he's deemed a minor by FIFA (he turns 18 on Monday), there's a lot of protocol to go through and we aren't there yet. It can take a while.

"He's 18 soon so he'd be available then for us. We might have to wait until then. But hopefully we'll get him ready for Tuesday."

As for Aasgaard and Igamane, Martin gave updates on their recoveries: "They've both made good steps in the last few days.

"They're working hard with the rehab guys but not ready to be involved with the squad. Hamza missed two weeks because of the Visa thing (problem) so he was behind the group.

"We've tried to speed up the process so that he's ready to train. But he played his first minutes and picked up an injury because the intensity was different. So now we have to get him really ready to perform and not risk being injured again."

