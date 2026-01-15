Barcelona Vs Real Racing LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey: Catalans Enter Favourites In David Vs Goliath Clash

Barcelona vs Real Racing LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Catalans will take on the Los Racinguistas in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 at the Estadio El Sardinero, Spain on Thursday, January 15, 2026


Outlook Sports Desk
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26
Barcelona will be up against Racing Santander in the round of 16 match of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 on January 15, 2025. X/Barcelona
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 between Barcelona and Racing Santander at the Estadio El Sardinero, Spain on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Catalans, who are running high on momentum after thumping rival Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will enter the clash as overwhelming favourites. On the other hand, Racing Santander, which is a lower division team, will enter the clash as heavy underdogs and will play the match with a nothing-to-lose mentality. However, they have earlier sent Villarreal packing out of the tournament, which is a third-ranked team in La Liga in the round of 32 clash that would give them confidence when they'll face a much stronger Barcelona team.
LIVE UPDATES

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona Playing XI

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Racing Santander Playing XI

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Match Details

  • Fixture: FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Santander

  • Series: Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16

  • Venue: Estadio El Sardinero, Santander

  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 16)

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: El Classico 

Barcelona beat Real Madrid by 3-2 in a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah on Janaury 11 to win their 16th title - the most by any team. Ralphina's brace propelled their victory over the arch-rivals and sent a wave of ecstasy among their fans. Check out the highlights of the match here.

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 clash of Copa Del Rey 2025-26 between Racing Santander and Barcelona. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.




