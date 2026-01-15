Barcelona Vs Real Racing LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey: Catalans Enter Favourites In David Vs Goliath Clash

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona Playing XI
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Racing Santander Playing XI
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Match Details
Fixture: FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Santander
Series: Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16
Venue: Estadio El Sardinero, Santander
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 16)
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: El Classico
Barcelona beat Real Madrid by 3-2 in a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah on Janaury 11 to win their 16th title - the most by any team. Ralphina's brace propelled their victory over the arch-rivals and sent a wave of ecstasy among their fans. Check out the highlights of the match here.
Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Hi There!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 clash of Copa Del Rey 2025-26 between Racing Santander and Barcelona. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.