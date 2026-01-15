Barcelona Vs Real Racing LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey: Catalans Enter Favourites In David Vs Goliath Clash

Barcelona will be up against Racing Santander in the round of 16 match of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 on January 15, 2025. X/Barcelona

Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 between Barcelona and Racing Santander at the Estadio El Sardinero, Spain on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Catalans, who are running high on momentum after thumping rival Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will enter the clash as overwhelming favourites. On the other hand, Racing Santander, which is a lower division team, will enter the clash as heavy underdogs and will play the match with a nothing-to-lose mentality. However, they have earlier sent Villarreal packing out of the tournament, which is a third-ranked team in La Liga in the round of 32 clash that would give them confidence when they'll face a much stronger Barcelona team.

16 Jan 2026, 12:33:52 am IST Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

16 Jan 2026, 12:33:52 am IST Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Racing Santander Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Racing Club (@realracingclub)

16 Jan 2026, 12:18:00 am IST Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey: Match Details Fixture: FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Santander

Series: Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16

Venue: Estadio El Sardinero, Santander

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 16)

16 Jan 2026, 12:12:02 am IST Racing Santander vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: El Classico Barcelona beat Real Madrid by 3-2 in a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah on Janaury 11 to win their 16th title - the most by any team. Ralphina's brace propelled their victory over the arch-rivals and sent a wave of ecstasy among their fans. Check out the highlights of the match here.