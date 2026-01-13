Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Final: Raphinha Double Sees BAR Defend Crown
Raphinha scored twice in Saudi Arabia as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Raphinha’s 73rd-minute winner came in a fortuitous manner after he slipped while shooting and the shot deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio to fool goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The clasico final featured a hectic end to the first half when three stoppage-time goals were scored before the break, two by Real Madrid and one by Barcelona, which beat Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE