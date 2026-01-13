Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Final: Raphinha Double Sees BAR Defend Crown

Raphinha scored twice in Saudi Arabia as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Raphinha’s 73rd-minute winner came in a fortuitous manner after he slipped while shooting and the shot deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio to fool goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The clasico final featured a hectic end to the first half when three stoppage-time goals were scored before the break, two by Real Madrid and one by Barcelona, which beat Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch after losing the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against FC Barcelona at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with teammate Lamine Yamal after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Real Madrid's Vinicius scores during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal runs with the ball during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Ferran Torres
Barcelona's Ferran Torres runs with the ball during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Final Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against FC Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Spanish Super Cup Final Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia scores against FC Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
