Qarabag Vs Shkendija Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Qarabag FK face Shkendija in a UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifier third-round second leg match on 12 August 2025
Find out when and where the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg match will be played
Find out where to watch the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg match live on TV and online in India
Azerbaijani giants Qarabag FK host Shkendija of North Macedonia champions in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third qualifying round tie at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Qarabag vs Shkendija football match live tonight.
Qarabag are effectively a draw away from sealing a third Champions League playoff qualification in four seasons. In the first leg, Toral Bayramov converted from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, and the Horsemen returned home with a 1-0 win. They will enter the knock-out as favourites in front of their home crowd.
For Shkendija, they are in the third qualifying round of the continental showpiece for only the second time. Now, they are up against yet another massive test, following tough outings against Welsh side The New Saints (won 2-1 after extra time) and fighting two-legged results (1-0, 2-1) over FCSB of Romania.
Qarabag Vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Where to watch the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.
Where to watch the Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Qarabag vs Shkendija, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. Fans in Azerbaijan can watch live on CBC Sport Azerbaijan.