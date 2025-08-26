Qarabag FK Vs Ferencvaros Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff: When, Where To Watch Second Leg

Know the predicted XIs, timings, venue and other info for the Qarabag FK Vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match

Qarabag FK will look to seal their qualification to the Champions League group phase if they can hold on to their 3-1 lead against Ferencvaros on Wednesday, August 27 at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The hosts clinched the first leg despite trailing 1-0 after 29 minutes but a second-half comeback saw Qarabag put one foot closer to qualification and send their Hungarian opponents towards elimination.

Qarabag manager Qurban Qurbanov saw his side begin the season on August 22, with a 1-0 defeat to Sumqayit but it was just the first time they have failed to score in 16 competitive outings.

As for Robbie Keane's side, Ferencvaros will be hoping for a miracle after the disappointment in the first leg. Ferencvaros have faced Qarabag thrice before they were defeated in the 1st leg, though they were winless in these matches, resulting in stalemates.

Qarabag FK Vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Predicted XIs

Qarabag FK Predicted XIs:

Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Borges, Zoubir; Akhundzade

Ferencvaros Predicted XIs::

Dibusz; Gartenmann, Raemaekers, Szalai; Makreckis, Toth, Otvos, Kanichowsky, O'Dowda; Varga, Joseph

Qarabag FK Vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be played?

The Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, on Wednesday, August 27 at 10:15pm IST.

Where will the Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be telecast and live streamed?

The Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in India and live streamed on the tabii platform.

