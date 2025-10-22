PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Live Streaming: Napoli enter this fixture with three points from two matches. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live

Outlook Sports Desk
Deepak Joshi
PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
  • PSV Eindhoven will take on Napoli in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday

  • The match will take placed at the Philips Stadion

  • The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website

PSV Eindhoven take on Napoli at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Tuesday (October 21, 2025). Watch the PSV vs Napoli football match tonight live.

Both teams are looking to consolidate their respective positions in the standings. PSV lost their opening match against Union Saint-Gilloise 1-3 at home, but salvaged a draw in their next outing at Bayer Leverkusen, thanks to a 72nd-minute goal from Spaniard-born Moroccan winger Ismael Saibari.

Napoli endured a 0-2 away defeat against Manchester City, but Antonio Conte's Azzurri bounced back to beat Sporting CP 2-1, with loanee from Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund, hitting a brace at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Peter Bosz's 'Boeren,' the Farmers, are 27th in the standings with a solitary point, while Napoli sit 19th with three points.

After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.

PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Head-To-Head Record

PSV Eindhoven hold a 2-0 lead in head-to-head meetings, having won both their previous outings in the UEFA Europa League 2012-13. The Dutch side defeated Napoli 3-0 at home and 3-1 away, for a 6-1 aggregate win.

PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Live Streaming

When and where will the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli Uefa Champions League match take place?

The PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the Philips Stadion, Eindhoven.

When will the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli UEFA Champions League Match start?

The PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch live telecast of the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the PSV Eindhoven Vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

