PSG Vs Auxerre Preview, Ligue 1: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Paris Saint-Germain are the team Auxerre have played and lost against most often in Ligue 1 (68 matches, 29 defeats – tied with Bordeaux). Auxerre have also lost 10 of their 14 away matches against PSG in Ligue 1 in the 21st century (three wins, one draw)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marquinhos was injured against Marseille
Marquinhos was injured against Marseille
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Captain Marquinhos latest PSG player to be sidelined with injury

  • Paris Saint-Germain second in Ligue 1, only behind Monaco on goals scored

  • Auxerre are 10th following two wins and three defeats

Luis Enrique has no concerns over Paris Saint-Germain's lengthy injury list, with captain Marquinhos the latest player to be sidelined ahead of games against Auxerre and Barcelona.

The European champions confirmed on Friday that Marquinhos will miss several weeks after injuring his left thigh during Monday's 1-0 defeat at Marseille in Ligue 1.

And that blow comes at a less-than-ideal time for PSG, who host Auxerre in the league on Saturday before travelling to Barcelona for a mammoth Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are also sidelined and are continuing their rehabilitation, meaning they are unlikely to figure in either of those two matches.

"It's football, it's competition, it's normal. We have to adapt to these situations. It's nothing important," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday. 

"We prepare to manage everything that happens on the football field. I am not concerned. This is what happens at the top level.

"Have we planned all this? We try to predict all the things that will happen, but I'm not a soothsayer. I try to be sometimes before games, but I don't know when players will get injured. 

Related Content
Related Content

"But I'm not concerned at all and it's a mentality that I try to convey to my players and the fans... calmness and tranquillity. We have a lot of players who can play."

Despite Monday's loss at the Stade Velodrome, this has been a memorable week for PSG after Dembele beat out Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

"We are also the best team in the world and we are proud of that. To see Ousmane rewarded was great," Luis Enrique said.

"It was an almost perfect Monday despite the defeat in Le Classique. Seeing Ousmane share the Ballon d'Or with the fans... that didn't happen before. Hats off." 

While PSG are second in Ligue 1, only behind Monaco on goals scored, Auxerre are 10th following two wins and three defeats.

They could now win three of their first six matches of a Ligue 1 campaign for the first time since 2004-05, when they started with four victories in five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain – Vitinha

While Dembele was crowned the world's best player earlier this week, Vitinha finished a surprise third in the voting, behind Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Vitinha is the player with the most line-breaking passes in Ligue 1 this season, but it is Auxerre's Kevin Danois who has created the most chances via such passes (five). 

Auxerre – Lassine Sinayoko

PSG are the only team against which Auxerre striker Sinayoko has scored multiple goals in Ligue 1 (two). 

Sinayoko has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 top-flight matches (five goals, five assists), more contributions than he achieved in his first 61 (three goals, six assists).

MATCH PREDICTION – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN WIN

PSG are the team Auxerre have played and lost against most often in Ligue 1 (68 matches, 29 defeats – tied with Bordeaux). 

Auxerre have also lost 10 of their 14 away matches against PSG in Ligue 1 in the 21st century (three wins, one draw).

Despite having the same number of points and an identical goal difference to Monaco, PSG are currently second in the Ligue 1 table. 

This is only the fourth time in the last 11 seasons that PSG are not in the lead after five matchdays in the French top flight, after 2016-17 (third – finished at the end of the season), 2020-21 (seventh – second) and 2023-24 (fifth – champions).

But Luis Enrique's side should be expected to respond to their Classique defeat here, and they could also make a piece of club history.

PSG have scored in each of their last 35 Ligue 1 home games (90 goals in total) and they could achieve their longest such run in the top flight (also 35 from January 2013 to December 2014).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Paris Saint-Germain – 77.5%

Auxerre – 9.5%

Draw – 13%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sanju’s Cameo Ends With Superb Catch | IND 158/4 (15.3)

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  5. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  5. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin