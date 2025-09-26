PSG Vs Auxerre Preview, Ligue 1: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Captain Marquinhos latest PSG player to be sidelined with injury
Luis Enrique has no concerns over Paris Saint-Germain's lengthy injury list, with captain Marquinhos the latest player to be sidelined ahead of games against Auxerre and Barcelona.
The European champions confirmed on Friday that Marquinhos will miss several weeks after injuring his left thigh during Monday's 1-0 defeat at Marseille in Ligue 1.
And that blow comes at a less-than-ideal time for PSG, who host Auxerre in the league on Saturday before travelling to Barcelona for a mammoth Champions League clash on Wednesday.
Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are also sidelined and are continuing their rehabilitation, meaning they are unlikely to figure in either of those two matches.
"It's football, it's competition, it's normal. We have to adapt to these situations. It's nothing important," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday.
"We prepare to manage everything that happens on the football field. I am not concerned. This is what happens at the top level.
"Have we planned all this? We try to predict all the things that will happen, but I'm not a soothsayer. I try to be sometimes before games, but I don't know when players will get injured.
"But I'm not concerned at all and it's a mentality that I try to convey to my players and the fans... calmness and tranquillity. We have a lot of players who can play."
Despite Monday's loss at the Stade Velodrome, this has been a memorable week for PSG after Dembele beat out Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday.
"We are also the best team in the world and we are proud of that. To see Ousmane rewarded was great," Luis Enrique said.
"It was an almost perfect Monday despite the defeat in Le Classique. Seeing Ousmane share the Ballon d'Or with the fans... that didn't happen before. Hats off."
While PSG are second in Ligue 1, only behind Monaco on goals scored, Auxerre are 10th following two wins and three defeats.
They could now win three of their first six matches of a Ligue 1 campaign for the first time since 2004-05, when they started with four victories in five games.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Paris Saint-Germain – Vitinha
While Dembele was crowned the world's best player earlier this week, Vitinha finished a surprise third in the voting, behind Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
Vitinha is the player with the most line-breaking passes in Ligue 1 this season, but it is Auxerre's Kevin Danois who has created the most chances via such passes (five).
Auxerre – Lassine Sinayoko
PSG are the only team against which Auxerre striker Sinayoko has scored multiple goals in Ligue 1 (two).
Sinayoko has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 top-flight matches (five goals, five assists), more contributions than he achieved in his first 61 (three goals, six assists).
MATCH PREDICTION – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN WIN
PSG are the team Auxerre have played and lost against most often in Ligue 1 (68 matches, 29 defeats – tied with Bordeaux).
Auxerre have also lost 10 of their 14 away matches against PSG in Ligue 1 in the 21st century (three wins, one draw).
Despite having the same number of points and an identical goal difference to Monaco, PSG are currently second in the Ligue 1 table.
This is only the fourth time in the last 11 seasons that PSG are not in the lead after five matchdays in the French top flight, after 2016-17 (third – finished at the end of the season), 2020-21 (seventh – second) and 2023-24 (fifth – champions).
But Luis Enrique's side should be expected to respond to their Classique defeat here, and they could also make a piece of club history.
PSG have scored in each of their last 35 Ligue 1 home games (90 goals in total) and they could achieve their longest such run in the top flight (also 35 from January 2013 to December 2014).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Paris Saint-Germain – 77.5%
Auxerre – 9.5%
Draw – 13%