Thomas Frank is confident that Brentford can find their clinical edge without Ivan Toney as they welcome Southampton to the Gtech Community Stadium this Saturday. (More Football News)
The Bees were involved in EFL Cup action on Wednesday, narrowly beating League Two side Colchester United courtesy of Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-half strike.
But without the presence of club-record top scorer Ivan Toney against Liverpool, Frank’s side struggled in the attacking areas and were well beaten at Anfield.
However, the Brentford head coach is excited by his new signings and acknowledged it would take time to adapt to his style of play, also confirming Toney would not be available for the fixture.
"We played three average-plus games. Definitely still players growing into it. We still have some players coming back, some new signings, so I'm still understanding how I will put the best squad out there, how I will use new signings.
"We are well aware of what Southampton are capable of. I think they will put up a big challenge for us. We need to hit a top performance with high tempo and high intensity. I'm backing us. If we hit highest level, I back us to win."
"Ivan is training well and in good spirits. I would be happy to have more questions on Toney next time."
Southampton were also involved in midweek action, leaving it late to secure their place in the hat for the third round of the EFL Cup with a 5-3 win against Cardiff.
It marked the Saints’ first win of the new season, having lost their first two Premier League fixtures, the latest of which came against Nottingham Forest at St. Mary’s.
Despite their progression, head coach Russell Martin was left frustrated by the frenetic nature of the game and is hoping for a more measured approach against the Bees.
"I’m really happy with the win and I’m pleased for my young players. But there is also a lot to be annoyed about.
"We conceded three goals and the game descended into chaos in the second half. It was a moment of brilliance for their first goal from a player I have admired for a long time (Rubin Colwill), but we took our foot off the gas and dropped to their intensity.
"That was a big learning curve for the younger players. They took some liberties in the first half and they will be better for the experience. They showed real grit."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Yoane Wissa
Yoane Wissa has been involved in six goals in his last seven home Premier League starts for Brentford (four goals and two assists), scoring and assisting in each of the last two.
The last player to score and assist in three home appearances in a row was Leroy Sane for Manchester City between September and October 2017.
Southampton – Jan Bednarek
Jan Bednarek has completed more passes than any other Premier League player this season (198), an average of 104 per 90 minutes.
In his previous six top-flight seasons between 2017-18 and 2022-23, Bednarek’s highest average was 49 per 90 minutes in 2020-21.
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
Brentford have won their last three Premier League games against Southampton without conceding, winning both home games against Saints by a 3-0 scoreline.
Having beaten Crystal Palace at home on the opening day, the Bees are looking for consecutive home Premier League wins for the first time since last November, while they last won their opening two matches on home soil in a season during their 2018-19 Championship campaign.
Southampton have won just one of their last nine away league games against Brentford (D3 L5), beating them 3-0 in April 2011 while in League One.
The Saints have won both of their league games in London in the Championship last season (1-0 v both Millwall and QPR). However, in the Premier League, they’ve won just one of their last eight visits to the capital (D1 L6), beating Chelsea 1-0 in February 2023.
Despite having the highest average possession in the Premier League so far this season (70.6%), Southampton have lost both of their games 1-0. Only once in their history have they lost their first three league games in a campaign without scoring, doing so in 2001-02.
They have completed 1,175 passes in their two Premier League matches this season under Martin – since 2003-04, only two managers have seen their team complete more passes in their first two Premier League games in charge: Thomas Tuchel (1,459) and Maurizio Sarri (1,223), both at Chelsea.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 52.8%
Draw – 23.4%
Southampton – 23.8%