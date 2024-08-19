Erling Haaland is reaching the levels of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, so says Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City with his 91st goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.
The Norway forward has been directly involved in 106 goals for City.
And Guardiola believes the 24-year-old's record can be compared to the exploits of Messi and Ronaldo.
Guardiola said: "He has the numbers for Messi and Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything. In terms of the numbers, it is that level."
Despite his manager's praise, the data does not suggest Haaland is quite yet at the level of Messi or Ronaldo during their most fruitful campaigns.
Haaland has managed a goal on average every 88 minutes since joining City two years ago.
However, during Messi's best goalscoring season (2012-13), he managed a goal every 67 minutes in all competitions for Barcelona.
Meanwhile, in the 2014-15 season while at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored every 76 minutes.
Norway did not qualify for Euro 2024, and Guardiola thinks Haaland has benefited from his extended rest this summer, as City began their hunt for a record fifth successive Premier League title in style.
He said: "I had a feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage. After last season, he felt a bit [so-so] or felt he was tired.
"This season, I think for the Euros unfortunately Norway were not there, there was more rest and he feels good."