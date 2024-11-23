Premier League: New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Believes His System Is 'Perfect' For Mount

Ruben Amorim expressed his “love” for Mason Mount as he prepares to take charge of his first match as Manchester United head coach. (More Football News)
Mount has been hampered by injury during his spell at United, having started just seven matches for the club in the league and contributing only one goal.
Yet he accrued 27 goals, 22 assists and created 227 chances during 129 appearances while at Chelsea. He will hope the arrival of his new boss will help him to recapture such form.
Amorim arrived in Manchester on 11 November and, having had time to familiarise himself with a new squad during the international break, is excited at what Mount can bring to the Red Devils.
“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. This is the most important thing,” he said at a press conference.
“He played in this system, so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mount, so he should be very happy!”
The English midfielder was once seen as one of England’s most exciting talents, having impressed in the capital, but has floundered in his limited performances at United, with just 10 chances created in 17 matches.
But Erik ten Hag’s departure could signal a reversal of fortunes for United and Mount.
Following an unbeaten run under interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, Amorim will take the helm in the Premier League for the first time against Ipswich Town on Sunday.