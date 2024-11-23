Football

Premier League: New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Believes His System Is 'Perfect' For Mount

Mount has been hampered by injury during his spell at United, having started just seven matches for the club in the league and contributing only one goal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben Amorim manchester united
Ruben Amorim is excited at the prospect of Mason Mount in his system
info_icon

Ruben Amorim expressed his “love” for Mason Mount as he prepares to take charge of his first match as Manchester United head coach. (More Football News)

Mount has been hampered by injury during his spell at United, having started just seven matches for the club in the league and contributing only one goal.

Yet he accrued 27 goals, 22 assists and created 227 chances during 129 appearances while at Chelsea. He will hope the arrival of his new boss will help him to recapture such form.

Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first game for Manchester United against Ipswich Town - null
Manchester United News: Ruben Amorim Will Do Things His Way

BY Stats Perform

Amorim arrived in Manchester on 11 November and, having had time to familiarise himself with a new squad during the international break, is excited at what Mount can bring to the Red Devils.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. This is the most important thing,” he said at a press conference.

“He played in this system, so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mount, so he should be very happy!”

The English midfielder was once seen as one of England’s most exciting talents, having impressed in the capital, but has floundered in his limited performances at United, with just 10 chances created in 17 matches.

But Erik ten Hag’s departure could signal a reversal of fortunes for United and Mount.

Following an unbeaten run under interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, Amorim will take the helm in the Premier League for the first time against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Mohammed Shami Gets Nehal Wadhera But Concedes 46 In 4 Overs
  3. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Rahul Masterclass Puts Visitors In Driver's Seat
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 0-2 NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Shers Struggle As 10-Man Highlanders Hold Two-Goal Lead
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  2. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  3. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  4. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  5. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Takes Maharashtra, JMM Retains Jharkhand; Vow To Warrant for Netanyahu And Other Stories | November 23 News Wrap
  2. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti Safe Hai! Shinde, Fadanvis And Ajit Pawar Win Big
  3. Mahayuti's Big Win In Maharashtra Elections 'In Line With Expectations'
  4. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal
  5. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Win 30 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  2. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  4. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  5. Marching In The Dark, Silently
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: TMC Wins Big In Bengal; Congress Wins All 3 In Karnataka | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign