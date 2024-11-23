Football

Manchester United News: Ruben Amorim Will Do Things His Way

The 39-year-old will be on the touchline for his first game as United head coach on Sunday as they face Ipswich Town, taking over from caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first game for Manchester United against Ipswich Town
Ruben Amorim insisted "I will do my thing, my way" at Manchester United rather than concerning himself with where his predecessors went wrong. (More Football News)

The 39-year-old will be on the touchline for his first game as United head coach on Sunday as they face Ipswich Town, taking over from caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Amorim was confirmed as the new head coach at Old Trafford at the start of November after Erik ten Hag was sacked following a poor run of results.

The former Sporting CP boss will not look to the past for answers, however, as he looks to turn the fortunes of United around.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim - null
Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes

BY Stats Perform

"I will not try to find out the right thing to do or try to find out what was missing with Erik ten Hag, with Jose Mourinho, with Louis van Gaal," Amorim told Sky Sports.

"I will not try that because I think it's a waste of time. They chose me because they saw something and I do something in a clear way.

"I really don't know what the [other managers] missed here but I know I will do my thing, my way and try to find out what is missing in my way of seeing football."

Ten Hag guided United to two trophies but struggled to maintain form across all competitions as they fell to a disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

It adds to the persistent struggles of the club since the departure of Alex Ferguson as, despite their illustrious history, United have failed to win a league title since 2013. But Amorim believes he can deliver success.

"We will have really hard moments but, in the end, I truly believe that we are going to succeed," he said.

"The first impression is that it's so big, with a lot of departments. I came from a big club in a small country. Here is a different world.

"You have a lot to do. You are not just a coach. You have to be something more.

"So it's a little bit different, but I think I'm prepared for that. And it's Manchester United. It doesn't matter the last years."

Amorim enjoyed great success at Sporting, winning two league titles.

He took charge of 231 games in all competitions, the most in the club's history, and won 164 of those matches, losing just 33 times, with his 71% win percentage also a club record-high mark. His team scored 510 goals, averaging 2.2 per game.

info_icon

After a successful four-game stint for interim boss Russ van Nistelrooy, Amorim officially took over at Old Trafford on November 11.

He is, however, understanding that fans may still be wary of the future, given what has come before.

"I know that at this moment our fans are with mixed feelings - 'I want to be excited, but I have been here so I'm a little bit afraid. It's the same story all the time. I can be disappointed,’" said Amorim.

"So what I can say is that I'm really excited. I'm not afraid to show it. But I have a clear idea that this will take time.

"Don't confuse my happiness with naivety. It's not the same thing. I'm really happy.

"I know what to do. But I have an idea that we are going to suffer a little bit before improving in the way that you should improve."

