Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League: Mason Mount And Joshua Zirkzee Strike In Comeback Victory

Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount score to complete United’s comeback
Mateta’s retaken penalty had earlier put Palace ahead
United end Palace’s impressive home unbeaten run
Manchester United recovered from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1, with Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee scoring in the second half.
Ruben Amorim's side were without injured attacking duo Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko at Selhurst Park, but Mount and Zirkzee provided the heroics after joining Bryan Mbeumo in the visitors' front three.
It initially looked as though the Red Devils might finish November without a victory in four Premier League games, however.
Having earlier missed a one-on-one chance, Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, having been fouled by Leny Yoro.
Mateta found the bottom-left corner with his initial effort, but it was ruled that the kick was a double touch and a retake was ordered, under a new law brought in for this season. However, he held his nerve and beat Senne Lammens again, into the opposite corner.
But United levelled out of nowhere nine minutes into the second half, with Zirkzee bringing down Bruno Fernandes' lofted free-kick before rifling past Dean Henderson from a tight angle, ending his 364-day wait for a Premier League goal.
United's turnaround was complete nine minutes later as Fernandes rolled another set-piece to Mount, who fired his shot through a weak Palace wall and inside the near post, and the hosts never truly threatened an equaliser.
Data Debrief: Fernandes surpasses Scholes as Zirkzee ends drought
While Zirkzee and Mount will get the plaudits for their goals, both were assisted by Fernandes free-kicks as the United captain outdid a club legend.
Fernandes now has 56 Premier League assists for United, overhauling Paul Scholes' tally of 55. Only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93), and David Beckham (80) have teed up more goals for the Red Devils in the competition's history. Nobody created as many chances as Fernandes did on Sunday (four).
Zirkzee's goal, meanwhile, ended a 24-match, 364-day drought in the top flight, since the Dutchman scored twice in a 4-0 dismantling of Everton on December 1, 2024.
Seven of United's 10 goals away from home in the Premier League this season have now come from set-pieces (excluding penalties), the joint-most of any team alongside Chelsea.