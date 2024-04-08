Football

Premier League: Tottenham's James Maddison Aims To Join Title Race Next Season


James Maddison wants Tottenham to be in the Premier League title race next season. Photo: (Nigel French/PA)
James Maddison wants Tottenham to be in the mix to win the Premier League this time next year after being left frustrated at missing out on this season’s “amazing” title race. (More Football News)

Spurs were top in November but a spate of high-profile injuries and suspensions resulted in Ange Postecoglou’s team lacking consistency during the winter months.

It contributed towards Tottenham being engulfed in a top-four battle with Aston Villa instead of the title race, but they could be kingmakers when it comes to deciding the champions.

Arsenal make the short trip across north London later this month, while Spurs face Liverpool and Manchester City in May.

However, Maddison has echoed the recent sentiments of Postecoglou and stated Tottenham want to be in the race next season.

“I’ve got no interest to be honest. We’ve got our own goals for the season and I’m not bothered,” Maddison said after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

“If we end up winning games against teams that are in that race, it makes no difference. We’ve got a job to do.

“We are where we are and that is something that gives us good motivation to want to be in the title race next year, seeing how good it is this year.

“For sure, that’s definitely the feeling. That’s filtered down from the manager.

“It’s annoying really, listening to three teams go at it for the title and we’re not in it, especially after the start of the season we had.

“How exciting is the title race this season? It’s amazing, it’s brilliant for a neutral. My friends and family, everyone is locked into the Premier League every week at the minute because it’s such a good title race.

“Frustrating not to be a part of that but we are where we are and we have our own job to do.”

Tottenham took control of the battle for fourth spot with a victory over Forest, which saw them leapfrog Aston Villa on goal difference with a game in hand.

Micky van de Ven’s thunderous strike at the start of the second half sent Spurs on their way to a crucial win and continued the Dutch defender’s outstanding record since he arrived from Wolfsburg in August.

Van de Ven has won 13 of his 20 Premier League appearances and only lost one league fixture during that time when he has finished a game.

Maddison added: “Shooting is not his forte if you see him in training every day but we’ll take them ones that go flying into the top corner.

“He is a special player, he is top level and credit to the recruitment team because I had never heard of him before we signed him.

“The joke is on me really because a player of that calibre, I should probably have heard of in Europe.

“A brilliant player, a brilliant trainer, a brilliant lad and a really good guy.”

Maddison played a key role in Spurs’ third goal after being substituted in their previous two games with West Ham and Luton.

“I am very critical of myself,” the England international admitted.

“Maybe (I’m) not at the heights that won me player of the month at the start of the season, but I am so hungry and so critical of myself to work hard to try and get back to that level.

“I am not too far away, I feel good.”

