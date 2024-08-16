English sports presenter Laura Woods revealed on Thursday that she received death threats after posting a comment on social media in support of an article that criticised International Olympic Committee's (IOC) gender policy amid the row over the identity of two boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting. (More Sports News)
Both Khelif and Yu-ting won gold in their respective weight categories but not before their participation in the women's division triggered a massive backlash. Both of these boxers had been disqualified from competing in women's boxing by International Boxing Association after failing unspecified gender tests. However, IOC allowed both the boxers to participate in the Paris Olympics and backed the duo during the Games.
Woods had, earlier this week, replied "great article" to a 'The Telegraph' piece where the chief sports writer of the daily Oliver Brown had called the participation of Khelif and Yu-ting 'unfair'.
The article talked about how the "IOC put women in unnecessary danger by distorting biological truth in a lethal sport."
Woods on Thursday put out a post on X saying she had received numerous death threats after her reply to Brown's article.
"Since I replied to this article I’ve had numerous death threats to myself and my unborn child," Woods wrote on X. "Questions on my own gender (I'm pregnant so guess that clears that one up) calls for my employers to sack me, threats to my home."
"I’ve been called a racist, a bigot and a sexist as well as various insults," she continued.
"When there are discrepancies with test results - which could impact the safety of another human being, in an environment that above all else should be fair - questions are quite rightly going to be asked.
"The answers are still unclear, otherwise this topic would be closed."
The issue gained global spotlight after a 46-second bout between Algeria's Khelif and Italy's Angela Carrini which the latter had withdrawn from after the first significant punch from the former.
Khelif has also filed a legal complaint claiming she has faced online abuse over her gender.