Paris Olympics: JK Rowling, Elon Musk Named In Imane Khelif's Lawsuit Over Gender Row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s attorney has said that JK Rowling and Elon Musk are among the list of those who are listed in the legal complaint over online harassment

Imane-Khelif-Boxing-Paris-Olympics
Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s laywer has said that JK Rowling and Elon Musk are among those who are listed in the legal complaint over online harassment. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Khelif won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category at the Paris Olympics 2024. The triumph also marked Algeria’s first-ever gold in boxing by a woman at the Summer Games. 

However, the victory was blocked off the light by the controversy regarding gender. 

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was drummed out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over corruption concerns and has now failed to provide proof of the findings and Khelif was cleared to compete. 

The complaint was filed on Friday, August 9, with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office for online hate speech targeting Khelif. 

Speaking to Variety, Nabil Boudi, Khelif's laywer On Tuesday, August 13th said, “JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.”

He further said that even Donald Trump will be a part of the investigation process for his social media involvement. 

The gender controversy escalated quickly after Angela Carini withdrew from the bout with Khelif, claiming it was not fair and also described the punches as the hardest she had experienced. 

