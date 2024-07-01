Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal set their sights on a strong showing in the Euro 2024 pre-quarterfinals as they face Slovenia on Tuesday, July 2nd (IST) at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany. (More Football News)
This matchup presents a crucial test for the Portuguese squad, seeking to translate their group stage efforts into knockout success. While Portugal boasts a talented roster, their performances haven't always been consistent.
Can they overcome any inconsistencies and secure a place in the next round?
This match is likely to be redemption match for Portugal after they ended their Euro 2024 group stage with a shocking 2-0 defeat to Georgia.
While Portugal might be licking their wounds after a group stage upset, Slovenia can celebrate a hard-fought achievement. They defied expectations by securing three draws in a tough Group C, ultimately sneaking into the pre-quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams.
This match could be full of shocks as these teams don't have many stats against each other.
Portugal Vs Slovenia: Head To Head Record
Matches: 1
Portugal: 0
Slovenia: 1
Draws: 0
Here are all the details about Portugal Vs Slovenia, Round Of 16 UEFA European Championship 2024 Live Streaming
When is the Portugal Vs Slovenia, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
The Portugal Vs Slovenia, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12:30am IST.
Where to watch the Portugal Vs Slovenia, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.