Portugal will host Poland in matchday five of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Saturday (1:15 am IST), November 16. (More Football News)
The hosts have blown hot and cold recently, having won three of their last five, and have drawn two, with their latest one against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Poland have their problems of their own, managing just one victory in their last five games, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine fixtures.
While Portugal sit comfortably at the top of Group 1 with 10 points, Poland will be desperate for a win, having accumulated only four points in four games.
Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details
When is the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.