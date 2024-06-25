Football

Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know

On its major tournament debut, Georgia has won praise for its battling style and nearly beat the Czech Republic in its second game if not for a last-second miss. Beating Portugal would be a huge upset and guarantee Georgia a spot in the pre-quarterfinals. Here's what to know about the match

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Portugal players celebrate after Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
info_icon

Portugal is already qualified for the European Championship knockout stages and can sign off from Group F in style with a third win when it plays newcomer Georgia on Wednesday. A draw might give Georgia a chance at qualifying, depending on results elsewhere, but it's likely to need a shock win. (More Football News)

The kick-off in Gelsenkirchen — at the same time as group rivals the Czech Republic and Turkey meet in Hamburg — is 9 pm local time (1900 GMT, 12.30 am [Thursday]). Here's what to know about the match:

Portugal Vs Georgia: Match facts

— There will be scrutiny of Euro 2024 security after no fewer than six different fans invaded the field or tried to seek selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey. Four of them reached Ronaldo. UEFA said on Sunday it increased security, but there was another fan on the field on Monday as Spain beat Albania 1-0.

— On its major tournament debut, Georgia has won praise for its battling style and nearly beat the Czech Republic in its second game if not for a last-second miss. Beating Portugal would be a huge upset and guarantee Georgia a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

— Georgia will know before kickoff if a draw will potentially be enough to qualify as one of the four best third-place teams, or if only a win will do. If Georgia draws, it would still require the Czech Republic to lose against Turkey, though.

Portugal Vs Georgia: Team news

— Ronaldo has yet to score at Euro 2024 and could potentially be rested against Georgia since Portugal has won Group F no matter what.

— Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili has yet to play at Euro 2024 amid fitness concerns.

Portugal Vs Georgia (Stats): By the numbers

— One of the records the 39-year-old Ronaldo can break is that of the oldest-ever goal-scorer at the European Championships. Croatia's Luka Modric scored on Monday at age 38 against Italy to set a new record.

— Two more milestones for experienced Portuguese players: Ronaldo can play his 210th international game and 41-year-old Pepe can play his 140th.

Portugal Vs Georgia: What they're saying

— “It's clearly an annoying situation both for us and for our opponents. It worries us, we've already made the statement and let's hope that the situation improves in the next games so that the football is richer." — Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa on fans invading the field. (AP) AYG

