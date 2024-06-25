Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know

Portugal players celebrate after Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Portugal players celebrate after Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored his side's third goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)