FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

FC Barcelona welcome Olympiacos FC to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Barcelona vs Olympiacos football match today, October 21, 2025, live.
Both teams will be looking to improve their standing in the 36-team league format, where every point counts as they look to qualify for the next stage. As things stand, Los Blancos sit 16th in the points table, while Thrylos are languishing at 29th.
After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.
Hansi Flick's Barcelona enter this fixture with three points from two matches. The La Liga champions opened their campaign with a 2-1 win away at Newcastle United in England, but fell to a 1-2 defeat against the reigning champions from France, Paris Saint-Germain, at home.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win in the league phase. The Greek giants were held to a shock goalless draw by debutants Pafos in their opener at home and lost 0-2 away to Arsenal.
Barcelona are five-time Champions League winners, having lifted the trophy in 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2015. On the contrary, Olympiacos have never advanced beyond the quarter-finals, but made history by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2024, the first European title by a Greek outfit.
Barcelona Vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have met twice before in the competition -- drawn in the same group during the UCL 2017-18 edition. Barcelona won 3-1 at home and settled for a 0-0 in the reverse fixture.
Barcelona have won all seven of their home games against Greek opposition in UEFA competitions, while Olympiacos have struggled in Spain, losing 14 of their 16 European away games in the Iberian country.
Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming
The FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, October 21 at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Spain.
When will the Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.
How to live stream the Barcelona vs Olympaicos, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Olympaicos, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.