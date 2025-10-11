Spain face Georgia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11
Spain will host Georgia in a crucial Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11, at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche.
Spain enter the match with a perfect record, having scored nine goals without conceding in back-to-back wins against Bulgaria and Turkey. Georgia trail closely with one win and one loss, making this encounter significant for the group standings.
Spain carry strong momentum into the game. La Roja recently dismantled Turkey 6-0, with Mikel Merino scoring a hat-trick in that match. Despite their strong form and confidence, the Spanish squad has been affected by injuries. Defender Dean Huijsen is out with a muscle issue, and a groin problem has ruled Lamine Yamal out of the match.
Georgia will lean on their recent excellent form, having secured a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria. The team will count on the pedigree of star players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze.
These key players are expected to test Spain’s defence thoroughly. While Spain's attacking fluidity gives them an advantage, Georgia may seek to capitalise on any Spanish absences.
Spain Vs Georgia Head-To-Head
Historically, Spain has largely dominated this fixture. In eight previous encounters, Spain emerged victorious seven times, while Georgia secured just one win, which was in a friendly match. Their most recent clash, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, saw Spain triumph 4-1.
Spain Vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on October 12.
The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Alicante.
The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels.