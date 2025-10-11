Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

Spain face Georgia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers on October 11, 2025. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group E Match
The Spanish national football team players departing for Iberia for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers match against Georgia. | Photo: X/SpainIsFootball
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spain face Georgia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11

  • Spain hold a perfect qualifier record with two wins

  • Georgia's recent victory over Bulgaria boosts confidence

  • Spain vs Georgia available on Sony LIV and Sony Ten channels

Spain will host Georgia in a crucial Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11, at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche.

Spain enter the match with a perfect record, having scored nine goals without conceding in back-to-back wins against Bulgaria and Turkey. Georgia trail closely with one win and one loss, making this encounter significant for the group standings.

Spain carry strong momentum into the game. La Roja recently dismantled Turkey 6-0, with Mikel Merino scoring a hat-trick in that match. Despite their strong form and confidence, the Spanish squad has been affected by injuries. Defender Dean Huijsen is out with a muscle issue, and a groin problem has ruled Lamine Yamal out of the match.

Georgia will lean on their recent excellent form, having secured a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria. The team will count on the pedigree of star players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze.

These key players are expected to test Spain’s defence thoroughly. While Spain's attacking fluidity gives them an advantage, Georgia may seek to capitalise on any Spanish absences.

Related Content

Spain Vs Georgia Head-To-Head

Historically, Spain has largely dominated this fixture. In eight previous encounters, Spain emerged victorious seven times, while Georgia secured just one win, which was in a friendly match. Their most recent clash, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, saw Spain triumph 4-1.

Spain Vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When is the Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?

The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on October 12.

Where is the Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?

The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Alicante.

Where to watch the Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers live in India?

The Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels.

Published At:
