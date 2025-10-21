Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday
The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London
Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium, London, on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid football match tonight, October 21, 2025, live.
As things stand, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are 5th in the 36-team league table with six points (two wins in two), while Diego Simeone's visitors are 10th with three (one win, one defeat). Arsenal are one of six teams with a perfect record, alongside Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, holders Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and Qarabag FK.
After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.
Arsenal started their campaign with a 2-0 win in Spain, against Athletic Club and followed up with a home win over Greek giants Olympiacos, by a similar margin. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, bounced back from a 2-3 defeat against Liverpool in an intense clash at Anfield with a commanding 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at home.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head Record
Surprisingly, this marks only the third meeting between the two sides in a competitive fixture, and the first in UCL.
During the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 season, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final at Emirates Stadium, with Antoine Griezmann neutralising Alexandre Lacazette opener.
In the return leg, Diego Costa scored the all-important goal at Wanda Metropolitano to settle the tie.
But Atleti have never won away to an English side in the group/league phase of the Champions League -- failing in all five attempts so far (two draws, and three defeats).
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at the Emirates Stadium.
How to live stream the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.