Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Inter Milan enter this fixture with six points from two matches. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live

Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
  • Union Saint-Gilloise take on Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday

  • The match is set to take place at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium (Lotto Park), Brussels

  • The contest will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website

Union Saint-Gilloise play host to Inter Milan at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium (Lotto Park), Brussels, in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Tuesday (October 21, 2025). Watch the Union SG vs Inter football match tonight live.

The Belgian champions opened their campaign with a facile 3-1 away win at PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), but the David Hubert-coached Apaches were brought back to earth by the English Premier League outfit Newcastle United, a 0-4 defeat in Brussels.

Union SG, for the record, are hosting European home fixtures at Lotto Park, as their usual venue, the Joseph Marien Stadium, does not comply with UEFA regulations.

Cristian Chivu's Inter Milan, meanwhile, are won both their outings so far. The three-time European champions defeated Dutch giants Ajax 2-0 on matchday 1, with Marcus Thuram scoring twice, and Nerazzurri followed up with a convincing 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague of Czechia at San Siro, courtesy of a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a goal from Denzel Dumfries.

As things stand, Union Saint-Gilloise are 20th in the UCL 2025-26 table with three points, while Inter Milan occupy 4th position with four.

After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.

Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head Record

Union Saint-Gilloise and Inter Milan are meeting for the first time in a UEFA fixture. Their only previous match happened in 1920 during the Coppa Velodromo Sempione, a friendly tournament. The Old Lady won that fixture 4-1 with Ermanno Aebi, who featured in Internazionale's first-ever scudetto win in 1910, scoring the consolation goal for the Italians.

This marks Inter Milan's first match against a Belgian side in two decades, after a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the Champions League in December 2004.

Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming

When and where will the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan Uefa Champions League match take place?

The Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium (Lotto Park), Brussels.

When will the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match start?

The Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch live telecast of the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Published At:
