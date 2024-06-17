Football

Portugal Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Portugal and the Czech Republic are set to clash in the Group F fixture of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

portugal football team in practise X @selecaoportugal
Portugal national football team players during a practice session in Germany. Photo: X/ @selecaoportugal
info_icon

Portugal will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. With Portugal tipped as one of the tournament favourites, this Group F fixture is set to be an exciting game. (More Football News)

Portugal, champions of Euro 2016 and semi-finalists on three other occasions, are looking to bounce back from their last-16 exit at Euro 2020. Despite being behind France, England, and Germany as favourites, Portugal's talented squad makes them strong contenders.

Selecao das Quinas enter the match following a 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice. Despite losing two of their last four matches, they are expected to top a group that also includes Turkey and Georgia. After facing the Czech Republic, Portugal will play Turkey on June 22 and Georgia on June 26.

The Czech Republic, managed by Ivan Hasek, come into the game on the back of five consecutive wins, including a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. Runners-up at Euro 1996 and semi-finalists in 2004, they have consistently performed well, reaching the quarter-finals in two of their last three tournaments.

Portugal's squad boasts depth and experience, with Ronaldo aiming to add to his record 130 international goals in his sixth European Championship. At 39, he is set to lead the line, while 41-year-old Pepe will anchor the defence. Key players like Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Palhinha are expected to start.

Cristiano Ronaldo (M) during a practice session with Portugal's teammates. - Photo: X/ @selecaoportugal
Portugal Vs Czech Republic Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats

BY Associated Press

The Czech Republic, missing injured Michal Sadilek, will rely on West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, with Jan Kutcha and Patrik Schick leading the attack. Schick, the squad's top scorer, aims to build on his five Euro goals.

Here are all the details about Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 19, Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

