Pep Guardiola Beams Over 'Surprise' Ilkay Gundogan Return, Hints Raheem Sterling Move Unlikely

Pep Guardiola was delighted to see Ilkay Gundogan seal a "complete surprise" return to Manchester City but does not envisage a similar swoop for Raheem Sterling. (More Football News)
Gundogan returned to the Etihad Stadium on a one-year deal on Friday, just over 12 months after leaving the club to pursue a new challenge with Barcelona.
The midfielder won 14 trophies during a hugely successful initial stint at City between 2016 and 2023, making 188 Premier League appearances for the club.
Only 10 City players, meanwhile, have bettered his total of 44 Premier League goals for the club, while he also has 16 assists to his name in the competition.
Gundogan became available due to Barcelona needing to raise funds to complete the registration of new midfielder Dani Olmo, and while Guardiola was surprised to see the move go through, he is overjoyed to have his former captain back.
"When managers say, 'this is the transfer window, anything can happen', this is the real proof," Guardiola said as he previewed Saturday's meeting with Ipswich Town.
"It was a complete surprise, unexpected. We know him quite well, me personally but also the staff and players, and we know the quality he played with last season at Barcelona.
"He played at a high, high level, playing a lot of minutes and producing a lot. We didn't have any doubts when the possibility was open. We're absolutely delighted he's back.
"He knows everything so he doesn't need time to settle. If he has to play tomorrow then he knows everything. He is always in the right position and everyone is so thrilled he is back."
Gundogan's return has led to suggestions a similar move could be on the cards for Sterling, who is out of favour at Chelsea just two years after leaving the Etihad.
Sterling, who is second in City's all-time Premier League scoring charts with 91 goals, has been exiled from first-team training by new Blues boss Enzo Maresca and was stripped of the number seven shirt earlier this week.
Guardiola, though, would not indicate City are interested in the winger, saying: "He is a Chelsea player. I feel so attached with him because of the time we had together and I feel like that with all my players.
"But he is a Chelsea player. If you had asked me about Gundogan previously, I would have said he was a Barcelona player. I wish him all the best."
Asked whether City would make any further moves before the transfer window closes, Guardiola said: "I don't think so but I don't know.
"The market might provide us something that is financially good for us but at the moment I do not know."