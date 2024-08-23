Football

Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona

Gundogan, who made 304 appearances across seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium from 2016 to 2023, has signed a one-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side

Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan has completed a return to Manchester City from Barcelona, the Premier League champions confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)

Gundogan, who made 304 appearances across seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium from 2016 to 2023, has signed a one-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side. 

The 33-year-old won 14 honours during his initial stint at City, including their maiden success in the Champions League last year, when he became the first German to captain a non-German side in a major European final. 

His most prolific season in England came in the 2020-21 campaign, netting 17 goals and adding four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions. 

Gundogan becomes City's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Savinho from Troyes, and will serve as an experienced addition to Guardiola's side as they chase a record-extending fifth straight Premier League title.

Last season, Gundogan contributed 19 goal involvements (five goals and 14 assists) in all competitions for Barcelona, creating the most chances (97) in LaLiga.

He also completed 2,116 of his 2,337 passes in the Spanish top flight, figures only bettered by Joules Kounde (2,286 from 2,517) in the Barca squad.

Gundogan told City's website: "My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch.

"I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success.

"It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player.

"You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again." 

