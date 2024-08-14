Football

Paulo Fonseca Confirms AC Milan's Interest In Youssouf Fofana This Transfer Window

Milan have reportedly been in talks with Monaco as they aim to come to an agreement for the Frenchman, who has impressed since joining them in 2020

Paulo Fonseca
AC Milan head coach, Paulo Fonseca
info_icon

AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that Youssouf Fofana is the club's primary target this transfer window. (More Football News)

Since taking over the Rossoneri last month, the 51-year-old has made three signings, welcoming Alvaro Morata, Strahinja Pavlovic and Emerson Royal to the club. However, they have yet to bring in a midfielder.

Milan have reportedly been in talks with Monaco as they aim to come to an agreement for the Frenchman, who has impressed since joining them in 2020.

He played 32 games in Ligue 1 last season, creating the second-most chances (40) among midfielders while also completing the most passes (1444).

And when asked about Milan's transfer plans in midfield, Fonseca gave a very succinct answer: "It's Fofana, we all know that."

Fonseca is also keen to keep hold of returning talent, with Alexis Saelemaekers back after a successful loan spell at Bologna last season as he helped them secure Champions League football.

He scored in their final pre-season game against Monza on Tuesday, and his head coach was pleased with his performance.

"He can play well in different roles. He works hard defensively, and he can do important things up front," Fonseca said. "I really like him, and I hope he stays."

Meanwhile, Rafael Leao had a mixed season for Milan last year as he only scored nine goals, his lowest tally for three years, but provided nine assists.

Often pulled up for not being willing to track back for his defensive duties, Leao has been backed by his new boss to show a different side when the new season gets underway. 

"He seems more open to playing for the team. We work well together and always chat," Fonseca added. "I don't know if he will be better or worse than last season, but surely he'll be a different player."

