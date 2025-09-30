Pafos vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Pafos reached the UCL league stage for the first time after eliminating Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade in qualifiers
Bayern Munich began the campaign with a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and come in on the back of eight straight wins across all competitions
This is the first competitive meeting between Pafos and Bayern, marking the 50th matchup overall between Cypriot and German clubs in major European tournaments
Debutants Pafos FC welcome German giants Bayern Munich to Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, matchday 2 clash on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Pafos vs Bayern Munich football match live tonight.
Juan Carlos Carcedo's team played out a goalless draw away to Olympiacos in their opening fixture, a result made more impressive by the fact they played over an hour with ten men following Bruno Felipe's early red card (25th minute).
Bayern Munich, six-time European champions, began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Chelsea at home. Vincent Kompany's Bavarians arrive in Cyprus on the back of eight consecutive wins across all competitions this season, including five in the Bundesliga. England great Harry Kane has been central to their form.
The match is being played at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol rather than Pafos' home ground, Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, which did not meet UEFA's infrastructure requirements.
Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record
The only Cypriot victory in this matchup happened in October 1980, when APOEL Nicosia defeated Berliner FC Dynamo 2-1 in an European Cup first round fixture. Bayern Munich have met Cypriot sides in European competition and won all six, with a 31-2 goal difference.
