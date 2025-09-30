Pafos vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Champions League debutants Pafos host German powerhouse Bayern Munich at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, aiming to continue their promising start while Bayern arrive unbeaten and in dominant form this season. File Photo

Champions League debutants Pafos host German powerhouse Bayern Munich at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, aiming to continue their promising start while Bayern arrive unbeaten and in dominant form this season. File Photo