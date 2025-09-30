Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Champions League debutants Pafos host German powerhouse Bayern Munich at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, aiming to continue their promising start while Bayern arrive unbeaten and in dominant form this season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pafos vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More
Champions League debutants Pafos host German powerhouse Bayern Munich at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, aiming to continue their promising start while Bayern arrive unbeaten and in dominant form this season. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pafos reached the UCL league stage for the first time after eliminating Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade in qualifiers 

  • Bayern Munich began the campaign with a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and come in on the back of eight straight wins across all competitions

  • This is the first competitive meeting between Pafos and Bayern, marking the 50th matchup overall between Cypriot and German clubs in major European tournaments

Debutants Pafos FC welcome German giants Bayern Munich to Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, matchday 2 clash on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Pafos vs Bayern Munich football match live tonight.

Pafos made the Champions League league stage cut for the first time after a successful qualifying run that saw them eliminate Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel, Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine, and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia.

Juan Carlos Carcedo's team played out a goalless draw away to Olympiacos in their opening fixture, a result made more impressive by the fact they played over an hour with ten men following Bruno Felipe's early red card (25th minute).

Bayern Munich, six-time European champions, began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Chelsea at home. Vincent Kompany's Bavarians arrive in Cyprus on the back of eight consecutive wins across all competitions this season, including five in the Bundesliga. England great Harry Kane has been central to their form.

Related Content
Related Content

The match is being played at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol rather than Pafos' home ground, Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, which did not meet UEFA's infrastructure requirements.

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record

Pafos and Bayern Munich are going head-to-head for the first time in a competitive fixture. Notably, this match also marks the 50th meeting between Cypriot and German clubs in major European tournaments.

The only Cypriot victory in this matchup happened in October 1980, when APOEL Nicosia defeated Berliner FC Dynamo 2-1 in an European Cup first round fixture. Bayern Munich have met Cypriot sides in European competition and won all six, with a 31-2 goal difference.

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Info

When is the Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?  

The Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST. 

Where to watch the Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India? 

The Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Highlights, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Edge Past SL-W To Start Campaign On High

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI Complete Chase With No Breathe Lost, Deny Nepal Whitewash

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

  5. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  2. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  3. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  4. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick