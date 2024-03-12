Football

On This Day In 2018, March 12: Southampton Sack Mauricio Pellegrino As Manager

Southampton had won just one of their previous 17 English Premier League matches – against bottom club West Bromwich Albion – and a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United, which left Saints languishing just one place and one point above the relegation zone, proved to be the final straw

Stats Perform
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Mauricio Pellegrino returned to management with Leganes three months after leaving Southampton and is currently the boss of La Liga side Cadiz. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA
Mauricio Pellegrino was axed as Southampton boss following a bad run of form on this day in 2018.

The Argentinian was only appointed as manager the previous summer but the Saints hierarchy opted for another change with eight games remaining as they attempted to cling onto their Premier League status. (More Football News)

Former Liverpool defender Pellegrino had been under increasing pressure as the season progressed, with fans frustrated by his perceived defensive tactics and pundits accusing the players of not playing for him.

Pellegrino said after the Newcastle defeat: “I observed some players who gave up and we cannot show this, to be honest.

“You can lose, you can play badly, but you have to show another face on the pitch.”

Southampton moved quickly to replace Pellegrino, appointing former player Mark Hughes on a deal until the end of the season just two days later.

The Welshman’s first game in charge was an FA Cup quarter-final victory over Wigan, and two victories from their final eight Premier League games proved enough to secure a 17th-placed finish and top-flight survival.

Hughes was given a three-year contract at the end of the season but was sacked in December 2018 and replaced by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Pellegrino returned to management with Leganes three months after leaving Southampton and is currently the boss of LaLiga side Cadiz.

