Paraguayan Superclasico Descends Into Chaos As Clashes Leave Supporters And Police Injured, 31 Arrested

Summary of this article
The Paraguayan Superclasico was suspended after violent clashes between fans of Olimpia and Cerro Porteno
Referee Juan Gabriel Benítez halted play in the 29th minute as fans rushed onto the pitch amid chaos
Authorities reported 11 police officers injured and 31 fans arrested on various charges
The Paraguayan Superclasico between Olimpia and Cerro Porteno was abandoned after just 29 minutes on Sunday night as violent clashes between rival supporters escalated into a full-scale riot at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion.
According to police, minutes before kick-off, some visiting Cerro Porteno fans attempted to enter the stadium without tickets, leading to trouble. During the match, high-powered firecrackers, reportedly smuggled into the away section, were detonated inside the stadium, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
This forced authorities to intervene inside the stands, and referee Juan Gabriel Benitez halted play. Panic spread quickly among the 40,000-odd spectators in the stadium, with television visuals showing fans rushing onto the pitch and families trying to shield themselves.
According to an eyewitness, some supporters grabbed a police officer’s riot shield and “paraded it like a trophy” in front of the crowd, Al Jazeera said.
Officials Confirm Injuries And Arrests
National Police Commander Cesar Silguero confirmed that 11 police officers were injured and 31 fans were arrested on multiple charges following the incident. One police officer was reportedly in serious condition and in hospital, having suffered head injuries and possible stab wounds.
“Police officers acted immediately to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” the police said in a statement, adding that they were working to “identify those who instigated the conflict so that they may be sanctioned and barred from attending future sporting events”.
The police’s actions were defended by Francisco Avalos, director of tactical operations, who said the officers acted within protocol and took defensive measures.
“It’s a sad night for Paraguayan football,” Cerro Porteno president Blas Reguera said. “We condemn all acts of violence, and after what happened, we want to get to the bottom of the matter and find out what went wrong with security. We must permanently eradicate these kinds of incidents.”
It remains to be seen what happens to the match between Olimpia and Cerro Porteno. As per the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) rules, if a team’s supporters force a match to be abandoned, that team forfeits the game.
Olimpia remain top of the Paraguayan Primera Division, while Cerro Porteno are in second place and trailing by six points.