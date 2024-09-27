Football

Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: OFC Aim For First Points Of Season

Odisha FC suffered defeats in both their games so far this season

Odisha-FC-Football-X-Photo
Odisha FC Squad Photo: X/@OdishaFC
info_icon

Odisha FC will aim to log their first points in Indian Super League (ISL) table when they clash with an in-form Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur FC have started the campaign with two victories in a row -- the last of which was a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC -- whereas Odisha FC were at the receiving end of a narrow 1-2 loss to table-toppers Punjab FC.

But the Juggernauts would be chasing their third straight victory against Jamshedpur FC, having won thrice in their previous four encounters against them.

Odisha FC side have won both their opening matches. - X/@OdishaFC
Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs JFC Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jamshedpur FC would, however, look to carry on the momentum and their goal-scoring run as break their losing streak against the Juggernauts.

The Red Miners have found the back of the net more than twice in each of their last three ISL matches, showing the cohesiveness of their front-line.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has reiterated his trust in his players as they pursue a positive result on Saturday. He is hoping to infuse confidence in the squad and work with them closely to see them through difficult moments.

“This is my work. I need to work with my players and give them confidence. I need to be close to them, especially in difficult situations. I trust in my players; I believe in them 200%. We are going to improve,” Lobera said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil, on the other hand, encouraged his players to sustain their positive spirits to continue delivering the required results. As of now, he is taking one game at a time.

“Everyone has worked really hard; that's why we have won the games. We must keep going with the same spirit. It's better for us to think about the next game,” Jamil said.

The two teams have squared off against each other 14 times in the ISL, with Jamshedpur FC holding the upper hand, thanks to their eight wins. Odisha FC have won four times, whereas two fixtures have resulted in a draw.

