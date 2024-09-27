Football

Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs JFC Match

Here's the live streaming details of the Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match

Odisha-FC-Football-ISL-X-Photo
Odisha FC side have won both their opening matches. Photo: X/@OdishaFC
info_icon

Odisha FC will lock horns against Jamshedpur FC in their forthcoming fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, September 28. (More Football News)

Odisha FC are yet to kick-start their campaign with no victories under their belt, having lost both their games. The home game would surely be beneficial and could build some momentum that will be helpful in their upcoming fixtures.

On the other hand, Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC will enter this contest brimming with confidence after winning their opening matches of the ISL 2024/25 season. They defeated FC Goa in their first match 1-2 and then followed it up with a 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC.

Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played- 14

  • Odisha FC- 4

  • Jamshedpur FC- 8

  • Draws - 2

Mohammedan Sporting Club win their first ISL match against Chennaiyin FC. - ISL | FDSL
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mohammedan SC: Newcomers Earn Maiden ISL Win Via Fanai's Sole Goal

BY Uzma Fatima

Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on September 28, Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the football match will be done on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Heavy Showers Force Early Stumps In Kanpur - In Pics
  2. England Vs Australia Live Score, 4th ODI: Toss Update Coming Up As Rain Relents At Lord's
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Green Park
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Report: Rain Forces Early Stumps In Kanpur
  5. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman, Achieves Multiple Feats With 5th Ton
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs JFC Match
  2. UEFA Bans FC Barcelona From Selling Away Game Tickets Over Racism Incident
  3. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Diego Simeone Praises Team's Strong Defensive Display
  4. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  5. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
Tennis News
  1. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  3. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  4. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  2. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  5. 'Silent Spectators, Doing Nothing': SC Raps Delhi Air Quality Panel Over Inaction
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  2. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  3. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  4. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
  5. Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details