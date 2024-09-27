Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs JFC Match

Odisha FC will lock horns against Jamshedpur FC in their forthcoming fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, September 28. (More Football News)
Odisha FC are yet to kick-start their campaign with no victories under their belt, having lost both their games. The home game would surely be beneficial and could build some momentum that will be helpful in their upcoming fixtures.
On the other hand, Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC will enter this contest brimming with confidence after winning their opening matches of the ISL 2024/25 season. They defeated FC Goa in their first match 1-2 and then followed it up with a 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC.
Head-to-Head
Matches Played- 14
Odisha FC- 4
Jamshedpur FC- 8
Draws - 2
Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on September 28, Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha at 5 PM IST.
Where to watch Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the football match will be done on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.