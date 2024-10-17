Nuri Sahin Urges Dortmund Supporters To Keep Faith Despite Slow Start

Nuri Sahin has called for calm after Borussia Dortmund's slow start to the season, urging supporters not to cast doubt on the path the club are on. (More Football News)
Dortmund sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings after claiming 10 points from their opening six games, though they entered the international break on the back of a defeat.
Kevin Vogt and Yorbe Vertessen's goals helped Union Berlin to a 2-1 win, marking Dortmund's second consecutive away loss, taking only one point on their travels so far.
Sahin, who was appointed Dortmund's boss in June, has insisted his team's away form is a priority, though his full focus remains on this Friday's home clash with St. Pauli.
"It's not that I want to run away from away games or anything, but it's just a fact that we've only picked up one point from the three away games in the league...," Sahin said.
"If you're 16th in the away table, you're not going to achieve your goals. You have to build on that.
"We can very happily do that before the game against Augsburg... Then we can talk about it. But now my full focus is on the home game against St Pauli.
"To cast doubt on our path after six matchdays would be fatal.
"That's not what we're doing. We're going to go our own way. Of course, you have to make adjustments with every game you play."
Sahin also took the time to congratulate former coach Thomas Tuchel, who on Wednesday was confirmed as England's new boss.
Tuchel managed Dortmund for two seasons between 2015-2017, leading them to the DFB Pokal in his second term at the helm.
The German won 67 of his 107 games in charge (D23 L17), ending with a win percentage of 62.6%, a total he only bettered during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (74.8%).
Sahin worked with Tuchel for two seasons, and wished his former manager well in his new adventure.
"I can only congratulate the FA on getting a great coach. I dare not say, whether it will work out or not," Sahin said.
"I have great admiration for Thomas Tuchel. I know that he can give this team a lot... congratulations to a very good head coach."