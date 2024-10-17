Football

Nuri Sahin Urges Dortmund Supporters To Keep Faith Despite Slow Start

Dortmund sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings after claiming 10 points from their opening six games, though they entered the international break on the back of a defeat.

dortmund-football-nuri-sahin
Nuri Sahin has called for calm despite Borussia Dortmund's slow start to the season
info_icon

Nuri Sahin has called for calm after Borussia Dortmund's slow start to the season, urging supporters not to cast doubt on the path the club are on. (More Football News)

Dortmund sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings after claiming 10 points from their opening six games, though they entered the international break on the back of a defeat. 

Kevin Vogt and Yorbe Vertessen's goals helped Union Berlin to a 2-1 win, marking Dortmund's second consecutive away loss, taking only one point on their travels so far.

Sahin, who was appointed Dortmund's boss in June, has insisted his team's away form is a priority, though his full focus remains on this Friday's home clash with St. Pauli. 

Kerala Blasters FC player Milos Drincic in action during an ISL match. - Photo: X | Kerala Blasters FC
Kerala Blasters Vs Borussia Dortmund: Indian Super League Giants Win Fans' Showdown

BY Jagdish Yadav

"It's not that I want to run away from away games or anything, but it's just a fact that we've only picked up one point from the three away games in the league...," Sahin said. 

"If you're 16th in the away table, you're not going to achieve your goals. You have to build on that.

"We can very happily do that before the game against Augsburg... Then we can talk about it. But now my full focus is on the home game against St Pauli.

"To cast doubt on our path after six matchdays would be fatal.

"That's not what we're doing. We're going to go our own way. Of course, you have to make adjustments with every game you play."

Sahin also took the time to congratulate former coach Thomas Tuchel, who on Wednesday was confirmed as England's new boss. 

Tuchel managed Dortmund for two seasons between 2015-2017, leading them to the DFB Pokal in his second term at the helm. 

The German won 67 of his 107 games in charge (D23 L17), ending with a win percentage of 62.6%, a total he only bettered during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (74.8%). 

Sahin worked with Tuchel for two seasons, and wished his former manager well in his new adventure.

"I can only congratulate the FA on getting a great coach. I dare not say, whether it will work out or not," Sahin said.

"I have great admiration for Thomas Tuchel. I know that he can give this team a lot... congratulations to a very good head coach."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  2. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  4. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
Football News
  1. Nuri Sahin Urges Dortmund Supporters To Keep Faith Despite Slow Start
  2. Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start
  3. Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'
  4. Thomas Tuchel's Appointment Raises 'Serious Questions' For FA To Answer' Gary Neville
  5. Ipswich Vs Everton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years