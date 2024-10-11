Kerala Blasters Vs Borussia Dortmund: Indian Super League Giants Win Fans' Showdown

Indian Football giants Kerala Blasters FC is again trending and this time it's their fans who have helped their favourite team win a peculiar polling contest against German club Borussia Dortmund on Friday. (More Football News)
Kerala Blasters have a huge fanbase not just in India but in the world and it proved right when a German football enthusiast (FIAGO) decided to do a poll for the club with better fans.
In the 'Fiago Fans Cup' final, Kerala Blasters FC faced off with Germany's Borussia Dortmund. Fans were given a specific period to vote for their favourite team and the South Indian club won the contest by getting 50.3% of votes in comparison to Dortmund's 49.7%.
Borussia Dortmund's official social media account also got involved and appealed to fans to vote for their favourite team, but showed discontentment with the results.
Blasters FC's social media page also became involved and posted a video to thank the fans, displaying their importance to the club.
Dortmund will face FC St. Pauli on Saturday, 19 October in their next Bundesliga match and will face the mighty Real Madrid on Wednesday, 23 October in the UEFA Champions League match. Dortmund are leading the points table of the UCL with two wins in two games.
Kerala Blasters are competing in the ISL 2024-25 and will clash with Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday, 20 October in their next ISL match. They are currently, at the seventh position in the points table with one win in four games.
Founded in 2014, Kerala Blasters FC is a football club based in Kochi. Swedish football manager Mikael Stahre is their head coach. They are three-time runner-ups of the Indian Super League (ISL).