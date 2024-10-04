Football

Borussia Dortmund Pair Karim Adeyemi And Julien Duranville Sidelined In Double Injury Blow

Dortmund, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga on 10 points, three behind leaders Bayern, are seeking their first pair of back-to-back league wins under Sahin at Union

Karim-Adeyemi-German-Bundesliga
Karim Adeyemi was forced off after scoring a hat-trick in midweek.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund will be without Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville for several weeks after they were injured in Tuesday's 7-1 Champions League victory over Celtic, coach Nuri Sahin has revealed. (More Football News)

The Ruhr valley club earned their biggest-ever European win in midweek, crushing the Scottish champions with Germany international Adeyemi scoring a hat-trick before being taken off with a muscle injury and replaced by 18-year-old Belgium international Duranville.

Duranville later sustained an injury of his own and both players will be absent until late November, missing Saturday's trip to Union Berlin as well as seven further games.

"We will be without Karim and Julien for some time. They are expected to be back after the international break in mid-November," Sahin said at Friday's pre-match press conference.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had little to smile about - null
Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes

BY Stats Perform

He added Giovanni Reyna, sidelined since last month, will also delay his comeback after suffering a setback in his recovery.

Dortmund, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga on 10 points, three behind leaders Bayern, are seeking their first pair of back-to-back league wins under Sahin at Union.

BVB have struggled for consistency so far, suffering a 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart two weeks ago then bouncing back with a 4-2 win over Bochum and cruising past Celtic in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin - null
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 Win Over Bochum Leaves Nuri Sahin Concerned With Defensive Woes

BY Stats Perform

"When something is supposed to grow together you need time," Sahin said. "Every day in this development is important. I am not looking for excuses.

"I know well how to rank the Celtic game. It is not that we are hugging each other saying 'we are the coolest' because we won 7-1.

"We are expected to deliver such performances every three days and if we win on Saturday then the world may look a bit cooler." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: WI-W Desperate For First Breakthrough; RSA-W - 89/0 (13 Overs)
  2. India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  3. Sharad Kumar Named New BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Chief - Who Is He?
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IRE Aim for Redemption Against RSA - Check Toss Update & Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne To Skip UEFA Nations League Fixtures To Manage Workload
  2. UEFA Nations League: No More 'Copy And Paste' England Squads, Says Boss Lee Carsley
  3. MBSG Vs MSC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup
  5. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  2. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  3. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  4. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
  2. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  3. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
  4. Dogra CM, NC's Options: Rumours Rule Valley Post Polls
  5. Arvind Kejriwal vacates CM Residence, Moves To AAP MP's Lutyens' Delhi Bungalow
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  3. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  4. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  5. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections