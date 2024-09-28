Football

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 Win Over Bochum Leaves Nuri Sahin Concerned With Defensive Woes

Since returning to the Bundesliga in September 2022, Guirassy has scored 42 goals in the top-flight (53 appearances), with no player scoring more in the competition since then

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Vs Bochum
Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund staged a convincing 4-2 comeback win over Bochum on Friday, but Nuri Sahin was left frustrated by his side's defensive display. (More Football News)

The Black and Yellow suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart in their previous Bundesliga game, and got off to a poor start against Bochum, finding themselves 2-0 down after just 21 minutes.

However, a brace from Serhou Guirassy, along with goals from Emre Can and Felix Nmecha, completed the turnaround in a dominant display.

"The supposed scenario of a 3-0, which could have happened, was simply because we defended very, very badly. It was very, very poor defending," Sahin told a press conference.

"We have to develop in this area and defending in depth is always a huge topic. I hope that we improve as quickly as possible, because there's no other way."

Guirassy was the standout performer for Dortmund on Friday with his two goals, as he also had the most shots (six), shots on target (three) and the highest expected goals (1.22). He also had the joint-most touches in the opposition box (nine, level with Jamie Gittens). 

Since returning to the Bundesliga in September 2022, Guirassy has scored 42 goals in the top-flight (53 appearances), with no player scoring more in the competition since then.

Serhou Guirassy scored twice in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 win over Bochum. - null
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory

BY Stats Perform

"We are all very happy that he [Guirassy] is with us. And I'm not just happy that he scores goals, but also how he presents himself," Sahin added.

"I've said that before. And I thought he was also one of those who was clear-headed at half-time.

"That's why we brought him in so that he can help lead here, so that he's not just on the pitch but also off it."

Dortmund are temporarily second in the Bundesliga on 10 points, two behind leaders Bayern Munich. They host Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga four days later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMN Vs NEP On TV And Online
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Play Called Off In Kanpur Due To Persistent Rain Without A Ball Bowled
  3. PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Fall Scores To Double The Lead; OFC 2-0 JFC At Half-Time
  2. India Vs Laos, AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs LAO
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 Win Over Bochum Leaves Nuri Sahin Concerned With Defensive Woes
  4. Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Luis Enrique 'Prepares' For Clash Against 'Favourites'
  5. WSL: Chelsea Manager Sonia Bompastor 'Feels Wiser' As The 100% Record Rolls On After 7-0 Victory At Crystal Palace
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  3. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  4. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  5. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  2. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  3. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns For Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swell Rivers
  4. Outlook Talks | Writer - Filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo in Conversation with Assistant Editor Vineetha Mokkil
  5. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah, Vows To Continue Battle Against Israel
  2. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
  3. Hurricane Helene In US: At Least 44 Killed; Enormous Destruction Across States In Southeast Region
  4. Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Who Shaped Lebanon's Militant Resistance, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  5. Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series