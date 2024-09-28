Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 Win Over Bochum Leaves Nuri Sahin Concerned With Defensive Woes

Borussia Dortmund staged a convincing 4-2 comeback win over Bochum on Friday, but Nuri Sahin was left frustrated by his side's defensive display. (More Football News)
The Black and Yellow suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart in their previous Bundesliga game, and got off to a poor start against Bochum, finding themselves 2-0 down after just 21 minutes.
However, a brace from Serhou Guirassy, along with goals from Emre Can and Felix Nmecha, completed the turnaround in a dominant display.
"The supposed scenario of a 3-0, which could have happened, was simply because we defended very, very badly. It was very, very poor defending," Sahin told a press conference.
"We have to develop in this area and defending in depth is always a huge topic. I hope that we improve as quickly as possible, because there's no other way."
Guirassy was the standout performer for Dortmund on Friday with his two goals, as he also had the most shots (six), shots on target (three) and the highest expected goals (1.22). He also had the joint-most touches in the opposition box (nine, level with Jamie Gittens).
Since returning to the Bundesliga in September 2022, Guirassy has scored 42 goals in the top-flight (53 appearances), with no player scoring more in the competition since then.
"We are all very happy that he [Guirassy] is with us. And I'm not just happy that he scores goals, but also how he presents himself," Sahin added.
"I've said that before. And I thought he was also one of those who was clear-headed at half-time.
"That's why we brought him in so that he can help lead here, so that he's not just on the pitch but also off it."
Dortmund are temporarily second in the Bundesliga on 10 points, two behind leaders Bayern Munich. They host Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga four days later.