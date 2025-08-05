Nottingham Forest Vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly

Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina take on each other in a pre-season friendly
This will be the first meeting between the two sides
Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina will be up against each other in a pre-season friendly as both teams warm up for another grueling season of football. Check where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly here.
Nottingham Forest have not been at their best in the friendlies that they have featured in ahead of the season. They have been beaten by Fulham and Birmingham City while drawing the other three matches against Chesterfield, Monaco and Estoril, Nuno Espirito Santo's enters this clash still looking for their first win.
Fiorentina are currently on an England tour where Nottingham will be their second opponent. They first faced Leicester and lost 1-0 to the Foxes. After this encounter with Nottingham they will also play Manchester United and then head back to Italy.
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Live Streaming
When is Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match?
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match is on Tuesday, August 5. Due to time difference, in India, the match will start 12:15 am IST (August 6).
Where is Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match?
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match is taking place at the City Ground, Nottingham.
Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match?
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina, club friendly match can be watched on the Nottingham Forest website and app after buying subscription.