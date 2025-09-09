Nottingham Forest Appoint Ange Postecoglou As New Head Coach

Ange Postecoglou replaces Nuno Espirito Santo as Forest head coach
The ex-Spurs boss won the Europa League but finished 17th last season
He debuts against Arsenal, with first home game on September 27
Nottingham Forest have announced that Ange Postecoglou will be their new head coach.
Postecoglou, who was sacked at the end of last season, replaces Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning.
The former Spurs boss led the north London club to their first trophy in 17 years after they won the Europa League in May, but a 17th-place finish in the Premier League saw Postecoglou be replaced by Thomas Frank.
Postecoglou also won league titles with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marinos, while also leading Celtic to a domestic double and treble in successive seasons.
After also receiving a nomination for the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2023, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is excited about Postecoglou’s arrival.
“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” Marinakis told the club website.
“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.
“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.
“Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”
Postecoglou is expected to get started immediately at Forest, taking to the touchline when the Tricky Tees face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
He will have to wait until September 27 for his first match at the City Ground, with away fixtures against Swansea in the EFL Cup, Burnley in the league and Real Betis in the Europa League on the schedule after Arsenal.