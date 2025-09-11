Erling Haaland scored five goals against Moldova in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Norway won 11-1 vs Moldova, moving clear in Group I
Martin Odegaard assisted two goals during the match
Martin Odegaard said it was "a dream" to play alongside Erling Haaland following the Manchester City striker's five-goal haul in Norway's 11-1 thrashing of Moldova.
Haaland delivered his own five-star display at Ullevaal Stadion, scoring a first-half hat-trick as well as setting up Felix Myhre for Norway's opening goal of the game.
He then added two more strikes to his tally after the break, before teeing up substitute Thelo Aasgaard, who scored four times, for the encounter's final goal in the 91st minute.
Indeed, Haaland became the first player to score five goals in a single game for Norway this century, with the striker now having more goals (47) than games (45) for his nation.
He has found the back of the net in each of his eight international appearances, scoring 14 goals, helping Norway move six points clear of Italy at the summit of Group I.
Haaland is also the first European player to score five times in a World Cup qualifier since Hans Krankl, who netted six for Austria against Malta back in 1977.
And Odegaard, who assisted two of Haaland's strikes as well as getting himself on the scoresheet, said there was no better feeling than having the Man City star in their ranks.
"It's a dream to play with him. I know he timed the races perfectly," Odegaard said.
"Then it's just a matter of hitting, and then it mostly goes into the goal when he's the one who gets it."
The result saw Norway score 11 goals in a single game for the third time in their history, after doing so against Finland in 1946 (12-0) and the United States in 1948 (11-1).
Stale Solbakken's side ended the contest with a mammoth expected goals (xG) total of 7.55 from their 23 shots, with Haaland contributing to 10 of their efforts and a 2.53 xG.
Odegaard also impressed, ending the match with team-high totals for chances created (seven), passes in the final third (56) and duels won (nine).
And midfielder Sander Berge could only admire what both Haaland and Odegaard produced, suggesting they are among the best players in world football at this moment.
"They are two of the world's best football players. When they do it in the Premier League, you almost expect them to do it when they get so much space," Berge added.
"There are some sick goals, of course, but they are on that shelf. Then it's just a matter of enjoying yourself and watching. It's like seeing De Bruyne to Haaland."